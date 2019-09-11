This week we step inside the world of Business Insider's transportation reporter, Rachel Premack. We cover her journey into journalism, life in South Korea, trucking "bloodbath" becoming a meme, the pulse of driver opinion on UberFreight, overcoming sexism and so much more!

Find our guest here.

Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and everywhere podcasts are heard around the world!

Image Sourced from Pixabay