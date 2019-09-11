Market Overview

FreightWaves Insiders – From "Bloodbaths" To Driver Pay
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
September 11, 2019 5:05pm   Comments
This week we step inside the world of Business Insider's transportation reporter, Rachel Premack. We cover her journey into journalism, life in South Korea, trucking "bloodbath" becoming a meme, the pulse of driver opinion on UberFreight, overcoming sexism and so much more!

Find our guest here.

