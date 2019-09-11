A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For September 11, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- Francescas Holdings (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares were up 11.6% to $11.62. The company reported Q2 EPS results up from the previous year.
- Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) shares were down 15.4% to $3.30. The downturn is most-likely attributable to traders taking profits after the stock rose about 90% on Tuesday. There was news the company would sale H.I.G. Capital for $250 million.
- Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) shares were down 21.2% to $48.57 after the company issued FY20 EPS below analyst estimates. The company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares were up 2.4% to $147.69 following Apple’s new entertainment product (Apple TV +) release.
- GameStop (NASDAQ: UP)- shares were down 11.9% to $4.48 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results Several analyst firms lowered their price targets on the company following its earnings report.
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were up 2.8% to $222.78 following the release of the iPhone 11.
- Yuma Energy (AMEX: YUMA) shares were 142% to $4.38 after the company announced a third-party has purchased all of the company's outstanding senior secured bank debt and related liabilities for approximately $35 million.
- RH (NYSE: RH) shares were up 6% to $168.15.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares were up 9.3% to $1.01.
- Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX: CANF) shares were down 9.2% to $2.70.
