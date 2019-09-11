26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) rose 87.4% to $3.41 in pre-market trading after the company announced a third-party has purchased all of the company's outstanding senior secured bank debt and related liabilities for approximately $35 million.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares rose 30.8% to $1.87 in pre-market trading after the company announced that it has been awarded a breakthrough technology contract with Premier. Premier's members will receive special pricing and access to T2 Biosystems' T2Bacteria Panel and T2Candida Panel.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) shares rose 21.9% to $22.44 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) rose 19.7% to $3.58 in pre-market trading after acquiring rights to the Innovation Labs Blockchain Innovators Index.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) rose 19.2% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after the company announced the termination of its alliance and settlement with Sanofi. Sanofi must pay the company $260 million.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) rose 18.9% to $12.36 in pre-market trading after climbing 101.55% on Tuesday.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) rose 18.1% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after the company announced that it has retained Ascendiant Capital Markets as an investment bank and advisor, to identify strategic opportunities in the dental space.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) rose 8.1% to $3.60 in pre-market trading after surging 5.71% on Tuesday.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 8% to $9.64 in pre-market trading.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) shares rose 6.2% to $7.19 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.80% on Tuesday.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) rose 6.2% to $2.24 in pre-market trading after surging 24.12% on Tuesday.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) rose 5.6% to $7.31 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.37% on Tuesday.
- Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NMR) shares rose 5.1% to $4.50 in pre-market trading.
- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) shares rose 4.8% to $8.34 in pre-market trading after climbing 5.71% on Tuesday.
- Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) rose 3.9% to $34.40 in pre-market trading.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) rose 3.5% to $12.88 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) shares fell 20.3% to $49.10 in pre-market trading after the company issued FY20 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares fell 18% to $4.17 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares fell 16% to $36.75 in pre-market trading. Dave & Buster’s reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but lowered its 2019 sales guidance.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) fell 11% to $2.62 in pre-market trading after rising 23.19% on Tuesday.
- Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE: BHGE) fell 3.8% to $23.20 in the pre-market trading session after reporting a 105 million secondary share offering by selling shareholders.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) fell 3.6% to $3.18 in the pre-market trading session after surging 15.79% on Tuesday.
- NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) shares fell 3.6% to $12.50 in pre-market trading.
- RH (NYSE: RH) fell 3.4% to $153.55 in pre-market trading. RH reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its 2019 guidance.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 3.2% to $30.15 in pre-market trading after entering into a sales deal with Cowen for $400 million Class 2 common stock offering.
- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) shares fell 3% to $58.19 in pre-market trading.
