Peloton IPO: What You Need To Know

Peloton, a maker of at-home fitness equipment, is seeking to raise as much as $1.16 billion in an initial public offering. The company plans to price its shares between $26 and $29.

The Financials

The company has applied to list its stock on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "PTON."

Peloton has filed an amended Form S-1 registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday to offer 40 million shares of its Class A common stock to the public.

Peloton also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6 million shares of Class A common stock from Peloton.

The Company

Peloton is a interactive fitness platform with a community of over 1.4 million members. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness and streams immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its members anytime, anywhere. Peloton said it makes fitness entertaining while fostering social connections.

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Securities are acting as the lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering.

