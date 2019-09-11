80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares jumped 101.6% to close at $10.40 on Tuesday after the company reported Q2 EPS results up from last year.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) gained 84.8% to close at $3.88 after the company agreed to sell its wholly owned subsidiary BioVectra Inc. to H.I.G. Capital, for $250 million.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) shares climbed 59.9% to close at $4.99.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) jumped 44.1% to close at $8.82.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) climbed 34.1% to close at $3.46.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) gained 30.3% to close at $4.00.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) climbed 27% to close at $4.00.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) gained 26.2% to close at $5.40.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) rose 24.2% to close at $3.18.
- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) gained 23.7% to close at $3.34.
- comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) shares surged 23.6% to close at $2.78.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) rose 23.2% to close at $2.9443 after the company entered into an agreement with Univo Pharmaceuticals to develop cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals and assays.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) shares gained 23% to close at $3.32.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) climbed 20.9% to close at $6.08 after the company announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Grünentha for Europe and Latin America to develop and commercialise innovative cell therapy for the treatment of chronic back pain.
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) rose 20.4% to close at $2.66.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) shares gained 19.2% to close at $8.38.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) rose 18.1% to close at $3.07.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) climbed 17.4% to close at $15.59.
- Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) rose 17.3% to close at $7.58.
- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) jumped 17% to close at $5.45.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) climbed 16.9% to close at $8.87.
- Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEUS) jumped 16.9% to close at $14.63.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) rose 16.3% to close at $3.49.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) shares gained 15.8% to close at $3.30 after gaining 6.34% on Monday.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) climbed 15.4% to close at $5.25.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) gained 15.2% to close at $12.49.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) shares rose 14.5% to close at $2.8288.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) climbed 14.2% to close at $5.30.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) gained 14.2% to close at $4.18.
- GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) shares jumped 14.1% to close at $4.20.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) gained 13.9% to close at $5.58.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) rose 13.8% to close at $5.85.
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) shares jumped 13.5% to close at $2.69 on Tuesday.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) gained 13.4% to close at $6.00.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) climbed 13.2% to close at $23.71.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares rose 13.2% to close at $3.27.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) gained 13% to close at $4.60.
- Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPHS) shares surged 13% to close at $32.47.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) rose 13% to close at $13.56.
- Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) gained 13% to close at $14.91.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) rose 12.8% to close at $6.54.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) gained 12.7% to close at $69.29.
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) shares rose 12.6% to close at $8.82.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) gained 12.6% to close at $6.01.
- Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) rose 12.5% to close at $25.32.
- Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KDMN) gained 12.4% to close at $2.82.
- REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) rose 12.1% to close at $35.95.
- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) shares jumped 11.9% to close at $24.41 on Tuesday.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) gained 11.7% to close at $11.24.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) shares climbed 11.5% to close at $19.91.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) rose 9.5% to close at $11.33 following Q2 results. Lakeland reported second quarter earnings of 17 cents per share, up from 12 cents per share year-over-year. Adjusted EBIDTA came in at $2.6 million, up from $2.1 million in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $27.732 million, beating estimates by $2.25 million.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSPR) shares rose 8.7% to close at $3.14.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) gained 8% to close at $2.85. Titan International announced Q3 cash dividend of $.005 (one half cent) per common share.
- Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASPU) gained 7.7% to close at $5.45 after reporting first-quarter results. Earnings came in at a loss of 11 cents per share, while sales came in at $10.36 million.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) rose 6.2% to close at $17.60 after the company was nominated by a global automaker to supply its next generation Mono Vision System for vehicles in Europe.
- Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) rose 5% to close at $7.31 following investors lowering their expectations that the European Central Bank will unleash a big stimulus package on Thursday during its policy meeting.
Losers
- Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) shares tumbled 46.7% to close at $3.76 on Tuesday. Sonim Technologies’ management has lowered its financial guidance for this fiscal year ending Dec. 31. The company says net revenues are expected to be flat or slightly below 2018 net revenues of $135.7 million reported in fiscal 2018.
- Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMMA) shares fell 38.3% to close at $2.77 after the company announced it will be delisted from the Nasdaq stock market following the hearing.
- Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares dropped 18% to close at $0.64 after the company announced a common stock offering.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) shares declined 17.2% to close at $13.72.
- Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MMDM) dipped 15.6% to close at $5.02.
- Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) fell 14% to close at $28.80.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) dropped 13.5% to close at $6.40 after reporting data from follow-up in-vitro laboratory study of Self-Cleaning Shunt.
- XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) tumbled 12.7% to close at $11.10.
- Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) dropped 12.3% to close at $9.38.
- 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) dropped 11.1% to close at $10.52.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) shares declined 11% to close at $9.74. Xeris Pharma reported the FDA approval for GVOKE for severe hypoglycemia.
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares declined 10.8% to close at $34.15.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) tumbled 10.5% to close at $144.14 on continued momentum with no company-specific news. A DA Davidson analyst told Benzinga yesterday he believes the market is "taking a breather" following a recent run. Shares further fell as Apple unveiled additional details of its Apple TV service during presentation.
- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) shares dipped 10.3% to close at $8.19.
- Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) fell 10.2% to close at $19.71 after the company issued FY19 EPS to be down 3.5% to 6.5%. Guggenheim also downgraded the company's stock form Buy to Neutral.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) fell 9.9% to close at $190.14.
- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) dropped 9.5% to close at $27.98. Raymond James downgraded Merit Medical Systems from Outperform to Market Perform.
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) fell 9.4% to close at $2.3750.
- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) shares declined 8.2% to close at $12.48 after the company reported the launch of a 5.217 million shares common stock offering.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) slipped 7.9% to close at $5.28.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KOOL) shares fell 7.6% to close at $3.79 after rising 16.81% on Monday.
- Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ: HLNE) dipped 7.4% to close at $57.64 after the company reported a 2.68 million share common stock offering.
- Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) fell 6.7% to close at $16.38 after the company announced the commencement of a 15 million share common stock offering by Wengen Alberta.
- HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) shares fell 4.2% to close at $39.10. HD Supply reported in-line earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak forecast for the third quarter.
