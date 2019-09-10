What We Learned From Apple's Event: Arcade, TV+, iPad, Watch Series 5 And iPhone 11

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Tuesday unveiled the newest versions of its iPad tablet, iPhone and Apple Watch, while giving new details about its gaming and streaming TV services.

Much of the attention was on the iPhone 11, the basic version of which will retail for $699. The company touted several new camera features on the phone, and the two higher-end “pro” versions.

The price for Apple’s new gaming service, Apple Arcade, and its new streaming TV service, Apple TV+, were also both highly anticipated. Both will be $4.99 a month — “less than a cost of a single movie rental!” gushed Apple CEO Tim Cook.

iPhone 11

The new iPhones are being heralded as the first ever to have three cameras, two back and one front. The company also bragged on their power with a new chip, and their durability - as well as the ability to take slow motion videos.

The iPhones start shipping Sept. 20.

Apple TV+

Apple's new streaming service, seen as a competitor to Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), will launch Nov. 1. The $4.99 price is aimed at undercutting Netflix, which recently increased its prices.

Cook said customers who buy other Apple products can get a year subscription to Apple TV+ for free and through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share one Apple TV+ subscription.

Apple Arcade

Apple said its previously announced gaming service, called Apple Arcade, will be available Sept. 19.

The subscription service, which will let users play games across a range of Apple devices, will run on downloaded games, rather than streaming, meaning users will be able to play online or offline. Apple plans to roll out about 100 games in the coming weeks.

Apple showed off a couple of its games, including “Frogger in Toy Town,” from Konami and “Shinsekai Into the Depths,” from Capcom.

Apple Watch

The company also touted its newest Apple Watch Series 5, which has an always-on display with an 18-hour battery life. Apple also announced the watch has new fall detection and “emergency SOS” services, which lets users push one button to call emergency services in many countries, even if they don’t have their phone on them.

iPad

The seventh generation iPad improves on brightness and other screen features meant to make it easier to see, such as a 10.2 inch retina display. The tablet has a new A10 Fusion Chip and support for a full size Smart Keyboard.

It starts at $329 and is in stores starting Sept. 30.

Related Links:

Apple Shows Off New iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro

Apple TV+ Price Will Start At $4.99 A Month, Launch Nov. 1