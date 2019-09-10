Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hasbro Launches Ms. Monopoly, A New Board Game Where Women Start With More Money Than Men
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 10, 2019 2:02pm   Comments
Share:
Hasbro Launches Ms. Monopoly, A New Board Game Where Women Start With More Money Than Men

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) has launched a new take on its iconic Monopoly board game, with Ms. Monopoly, touted as the first game where women make more than men.

The game is Monopoly’s foray into the gender pay gap debate with rules tilted to favor women. Men start with just $1,500, while women start with $1,900. It does not stop there, women will make get more money every time they pass go.

"With all of the things surrounding female empowerment, it felt right to bring this to Monopoly in a fresh new way," Jen Boswinkel, senior director of global brand strategy and marketing for Hasbro said.

“It’s giving the topic some relevancy to everyone playing it that everybody gets a turn, and this time women get an advantage at the start.”

The board games spaces will also see a refresh, featuring inventions made by women instead of properties, along with modern updates including ride shares instead of railroads and Wi-Fi instead of water works.

The game is set to go on sale this month for $19.99 and is available for preorder at Walmart.com.

Related Links:

Hasbro To Buy Peppa Pig Owner eOne For $4B

Mattel Shares Fall Amid Tariff Concerns

Posted-In: Jen Boswinkel Ms. MonopolyNews Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HAS)

60 Biggest Movers From Friday
42 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Hasbro To Buy Peppa Pig Owner eOne For $4B
33 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
About Face: Stock Market Sentiment Reverses As Yield Curve Inverts, Data Disappoint
Chris Clay, Former Head Of 'MTG Arena,' Joins Blockchain Game 'Gods Unchained'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Canndescent Closes $27.5M Investment Round Led by Green Acre Capital

10X Genomics IPO: What You Need To Know