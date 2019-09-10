50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares climbed 73% to $8.89 after the company reported Q2 EPS results up from last year.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) jumped 52% to $3.19 after the company agreed to sell its wholly owned subsidiary BioVectra Inc. to H.I.G. Capital, for $250 million.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) shares rose 32.7% to $4.14.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSPR) shares gained 25% to $3.61.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) rose 22.6% to $7.50.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) surged 20.5% to $3.70.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) rose 17.3% to $3.0250.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) climbed 17.2% to $5.90 after the company announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Grünentha for Europe and Latin America to develop and commercialise innovative cell therapy for the treatment of chronic back pain.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) shares rose 16.8% to $3.33 after gaining 6.34% on Monday.
- Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) gained 14% to $7.36.
- Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) surged 12.9% to $5.17.
- GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) shares jumped 12.6% to $4.1450.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) shares rose 12.2% to $2.77.
- Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASPU) gained 11.9% to $5.66 after reporting first-quarter results. Earnings came in at a loss of 11 cents per share, while sales came in at $10.36 million.
- comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) rose 11.6% to $2.51.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) surged 11.4% to $2.94.
- Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) shares gained 11.3% to $2.5050.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) climbed 11.3% to $4.22.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) rose 11.1% to $11.50 following Q2 results. Lakeland reported second quarter earnings of 17 cents per share, up from 12 cents per share year-over-year. Adjusted EBIDTA came in at $2.6 million, up from $2.1 million in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $27.732 million, beating estimates by $2.25 million.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) rose 11% to $2.65 after the company entered into an agreement with Univo Pharmaceuticals to develop cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals and assays.
- Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) gained 11% to $3.5950.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) shares jumped 11% to $7.80.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) shares rose 10.4% to $19.71.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) gained 10.2% to $2.91. Titan International announced Q3 cash dividend of $.005 (one half cent) per common share.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) jumped 10.1% to $14.61.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) gained 10% to $3.39 on extended optimism that OPEC and other countries will potentially agree to extend oil output cuts to support prices. NOTE: Saudi Arabia wants to boost oil prices for upcoming Aramco IPO in an effort to balance its budget and pull of a $2 trillion valuation.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) gained 9.4% to $2.80.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) shares rose 9.3% to $2.95.
- Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) rose 5.2% to $7.32 following investors lowering their expectations that the European Central Bank will unleash a big stimulus package on Thursday during its policy meeting.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) rose 4.6% to $17.33 after the company was nominated by a global automaker to supply its next generation Mono Vision System for vehicles in Europe.
- Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) gained 4% to $37.67 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight rating.
Losers
- Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) dropped 39% to $4.3050. Sonim Technologies’ management has lowered its financial guidance for this fiscal year ending Dec. 31. The company says net revenues are expected to be flat or slightly below 2018 net revenues of $135.7 million reported in fiscal 2018.
- Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMMA) shares dipped 38.3% to $2.77 after the company announced it will be delisted from the Nasdaq stock market following the hearing.
- Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares fell 15.4% to $0.66 after the company announced a common stock offering.
- Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) dropped 12.4% to $29.32.
- Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) fell 10.6% to $19.63 after the company issued FY19 EPS to be down 3.5% to 6.5%. Guggenheim also downgraded the company's stock form Buy to Neutral.
- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) dropped 10.6% to $27.67. Raymond James downgraded Merit Medical Systems from Outperform to Market Perform.
- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) shares declined 9.2% to $12.35 after the company reported the launch of a 5.217 million shares common stock offering.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) dropped 8.6% to $5.24.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) dipped 8.6% to $192.80.
- XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) tumbled 8% to $11.70.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KOOL) shares fell 7.8% to $3.78 after rising 16.81% on Monday.
- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) shares declined 7.8% to $4.0582.
- Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) dipped 7.2% to $23.13.
- HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) shares fell 7.1% to $37.94. HD Supply reported in-line earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak forecast for the third quarter.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) fell 7% to $9.60 after the company announced that the FDA has informed the company it does not plan on scheduling an advisory committee meeting in connection with its review of the company's NDA for Lumateperone.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) dropped 7% to $6.89 after reporting data from follow-up in-vitro laboratory study of Self-Cleaning Shunt.
- Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) fell 5.4% to $16.60 after the company announced the commencement of a 15 million share common stock offering by Wengen Alberta.
- Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TBIO) fell 5% to $9.48 after the company announced it would discontinue the development of its MRT5201.
- Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ: HLNE) dipped 4.8% to $59.27 after the company reported a 2.68 million share common stock offering.
