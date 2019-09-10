Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2019 11:18am   Comments
Before 10 am Tuesday, 33 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Highlights:

  • Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.
  • Renuen was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high
  • Portlogic Systems (OTC: PGSY) was the largest loser of the group, with shares hitting a new 52-week high but then plummeting 0.08% afterwards.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

  • Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) shares hit a yearly high of $133.87. The stock traded down 0.08% on the session.
  • Zurich Insurance Group (OTC: ZURVY) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.81. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $117.99. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Swiss Re (OTC: SSREY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.86 on Tuesday morning, moving flat%.
  • NVR (NYSE: NVR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $3,770.00 with a daily change of up 0.11%.
  • Brown-Forman (NYSE: BF-B) shares set a new 52-week high of $63.63 on Tuesday, moving flat%.
  • Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.44. The stock traded up 0.02% on the session.
  • Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) shares were down 0.03% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.81 for a change of down 0.03%.
  • Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.53 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.05%.
  • AutoNation (NYSE: AN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.20. The stock traded down 0.04% on the session.
  • SITE Centers (NYSE: SITC) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.71 on Tuesday, moving down 0.07%.
  • Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares set a new yearly high of $81.12 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
  • Aircastle (NYSE: AYR) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.70 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.
  • Ship Finance Intl (NYSE: SFL) shares hit $14.75 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
  • Heartland Express (NASDAQ: HTLD) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.02 Tuesday. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • Sonic Automotive (NYSE: SAH) shares hit $29.59 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.03%.
  • Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares hit a yearly high of $5.15. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Central Securities (AMEX: CET) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.60 on Tuesday, moving up 0.25%.
  • Ares Commercial Real (NYSE: ACRE) shares were flat% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.56 for a change of flat%.
  • Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ: CCRN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.60 with a daily change of flat%.
  • Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.76.
  • Saratoga Investment (NYSE: SAR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $25.80. Shares traded flat%.
  • Pfenex (AMEX: PFNX) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.21. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • Profound Medical (OTC: PRFMF) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.20. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • Alkane Resources (OTC: ALKEF) shares hit $0.38 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
  • Green Hygienics Holdings (OTC: GRYN) shares hit a yearly high of $2.10. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Northern Vertex Mining (OTC: NHVCF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.27 on Tuesday, moving flat%.
  • Global Self Storage (NASDAQ: SELF) shares hit $4.95 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
  • Communications Systems (NASDAQ: JCS) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.97.
  • CGX Energy (OTC: CGXEF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.85 with a daily change of flat%.
  • Portlogic Systems (OTC: PGSY) shares were flat% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.02.
  • Discovery Gold (OTC: DCGD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1.71 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
  • Renuen (OTC: RENU) shares hit $0.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

