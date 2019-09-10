Today's Pickup: KeepTruckin Makes Dual-Facing Camera, Trailer Tracking Available

Good day,

KeepTruckin has formally released two products it first announced at the Great American Trucking Show last month. The Asset Gateway and dual facing Smart Dashcam are now available for purchase.

The Asset Gateway helps streamline trailer dispatch by automatically pulling location reports on all assets so managers can pick the proper trailer to dispatch, saving time manually checking on trailer location. Powered by a built-in solar panel and battery, the system sends GPS data to the KeepTruckin Dashboard every five minutes. It logs the GPS data every minute.

The Smart Dashcam is a dual-facing camera designed to record what happens both on the road and in the cab. With video proof, managers can more effectively coach drivers to improve driving behaviors. The system also alerts drivers to safety issues. The company also offers a road-facing camera only.

All videos are stored locally and managers can retrieve those that are not associated with a harsh acceleration, braking or cornering event.

"Smart devices inside and outside of the cab are creating enormous data sets, but that data lacks context and isn't actionable. Deploying a modern fleet management solution integrates data from a rich variety of sensors to create a full view of a fleet's operations, ultimately providing better utilization of assets and helping drivers make better decisions on the road," said Jai Ranganathan, vice president of product, KeepTruckin. "The introduction of these two new hardware products is the next step forward in building KeepTruckin's broad portfolio of innovative solutions to make the transportation industry safer and more efficient."

Did you know?

UPS Inc (NYSE: UPS) expects daily volumes to nearly double to 40 million packages during peak season of November through January.

Quotable:

"Bringing Level 4 trucks to the public roads is a major step toward our goal to deliver reliable and safe trucks for the benefit of our customers, our economy and society."

-Martin Daum, member of the Daimler AG Board of Management responsible for trucks and buses, on the company's announcement that is has started testing Level 4 autonomous trucks in the U.S.

In other news:

Amazon delivers Jason Aldean

Country music superstar Jason Aldean performed a private concert for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) drivers in Nashville Monday night. (The Tennessean)

Canadian truckers at greater risk of fall

Canadian truckers are three times more likely to be injured in a fall versus a highway accident, according to government figures. (Truck News)

GP Transco reportedly highest-paying trucking company

According to truckdriversalary.com, GP Transco is the highest-paying non-private trucking fleet in the U.S., with an average driver salary of $87,000 per year. (CDL Life)

Worldwide Flight Services secures major cargo contract

Worldwide Flight Services will move more than 160,000 tons of air cargo per year in the U.S. and Europe under a three-year contract with Saudia Cargo. (Aviation24)

Pondering rail's future in Delmarva

Officials are debating whether rail cargo can have a meaningful impact on Virginia's eastern shore. (Delmarva Now)

Final Thoughts

This week is National Truck Drivers Appreciation Week, and we should all take the time to thank a trucker. Whether we know one or not – and with some 8 million or so people working in the transportation industry, we all probably know someone – it's important to remember that without truckers, goods do not show up on store shelves, and the economy would screech to a halt. So if you see a trucker, say thanks.

Hammer down everyone!

Image Sourced from Pixabay