Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2019 8:27am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares moved upwards by 14.1% to $3.24 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Clean Energy Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNE) stock increased by 6.6% to $2.25.
  • Antero Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AR) stock moved upwards by 3.6% to $4.00. The market cap seems to be at $13.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on September 06, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Tenaris, Inc. (NYSE: TS) stock rose 2.1% to $22.92. The market cap seems to be at $3.0 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel, on August 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $33.00.
  • Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) stock surged 2.0% to $52.00.

 

Losers

  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock decreased by 4.0% to $1.82 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) shares declined 2.3% to $7.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on September 10, is at Neutral, with a price target of $11.00.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHK + AR)

84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
44 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019
5 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

A Preview Of Dave & Buster's Q2 Earnings