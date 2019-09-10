7 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares moved upwards by 14.1% to $3.24 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Clean Energy Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNE) stock increased by 6.6% to $2.25.
- Antero Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AR) stock moved upwards by 3.6% to $4.00. The market cap seems to be at $13.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on September 06, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Tenaris, Inc. (NYSE: TS) stock rose 2.1% to $22.92. The market cap seems to be at $3.0 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel, on August 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $33.00.
- Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) stock surged 2.0% to $52.00.
Losers
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock decreased by 4.0% to $1.82 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) shares declined 2.3% to $7.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on September 10, is at Neutral, with a price target of $11.00.
