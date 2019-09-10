84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares jumped 63.2% to close at $38.85 on Monday after the company announced its Harmony Phase 3 Trial met its primary endpoint.
- Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ: CYOU) shares gained 49.3% to close at $8.84 after receiving an acquisition offer from Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) at $10 per ADS.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) shares rose 35.7% to close at $3.12.
- American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) shares jumped 31.5% to close at $10.26.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) rose 24.6% to close at $3.29.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) shares rose 23.3% to close at $4.65.
- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) surged 22.7% to close at $2.70.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) gained 22.3% to close at $4.17.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) gained 20.6% to close at $15.30.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) gained 18.3% to close at $8.74.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) shares rose 18.3% to close at $4.60.
- Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) surged 18.2% to close at $6.75.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) climbed 17.9% to close at $5.86. McDermott will move to the S&P SmallCap 600, effective Monday, September 23.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) gained 17.6% to close at $3.08 after the new Saudi energy minister said there would be no radical change in the country's oil policy and the deal to cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day will stay.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) shares jumped 17% to close at $4.69.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KOOL) rose 16.8% to close at $4.10 after the company announced it entered into a global distribution agreement with ThermoGenesis to distribute its X-Series products. Also the company's 8K showed a supply agreement with Corning.
- Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) rose 16.8% to close at $3.89.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) gained 16.6% to close at $2.60.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) gained 16.5% to close at $9.04.
- Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) shares gained 16.5% to close at $4.58.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) gained 16.3% to close at $11.72.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) shares rose 16.1% to close at $9.03.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) gained 15.4% to close at $5.62.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) gained 15.4% to close at $4.71 after Paulson & Co., which holds a 9.5% stake, said it opposed the company's proposed acquisition of Carrizo Oil & Gas.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) jumped 15.3% to close at $8.22.
- Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB) rose 15.3% to close at $19.20.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares jumped 15.2% to close at $19.47.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) rose 14.3% to close at $3.12.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) shares jumped 13.9% to close at $12.27.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) shares rose 13.8% to close at $6.12.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) climbed 13.3% to close at $22.40.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) shares surged 13.1% to close at $40.88.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) jumped 13% to close at $7.85.
- Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) shares rose 12.7% to close at $4.96.
- Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) climbed 12.6% to close at $10.70.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) rose 12.6% to close at $33.34.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) gained 12.5% to close at $3.15.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) climbed 12.5% to close at $44.62.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) shares rose 12.5% to close at $3.14.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) shares jumped 12.3% to close at $2.56.
- Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) gained 12.1% to close at $3.24.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) rose 12.1% to close at $6.19.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSE: XOG) shares gained 12.1% to close at $3.71.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) shares jumped 12.1% to close at $3.34.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) rose 12% to close at $2.70.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) shares gained 11.9% to close at $15.31. Tupperware Brands will move to the S&P SmallCap 600, effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 23.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) climbed 10.4% to close at $4.76.
- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) gained 9.6% to close at $3.87 after the new Saudi energy minister said there would be no radical change in the country's oil policy and the deal to cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day will stay.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) rose 6.7% to close at $11.54 after the company announced delivery of preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire Changyou.com for $10 per ADS.
- Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) gained 6.8% to close at $28.89 after the CEO Debra Osteen bought 20,000 at an average price of $26.53 per share.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) rose 5.6% to close at $25.30. Susquehanna upgraded Nutanix from Negative to Positive and raised the price target from $23 to $45.
Losers
- Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ: NTRP) shares tumbled 77.3% to close at $1.00 on Monday after the company announced that its Phase 2 study of Bryostatin-1 in moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease did not achieve statistical significance in its primary endpoint.
- Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) shares dipped 49.5% to close at $0.12 after the company voluntary filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company sought court approval to enter into a $35 million proposed debtor-in-possession financing agreement.
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) shares fell 23.8% to close at $2.43.
- Paysign Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) shares fell 21.4% to close at $9.47 after the company cut its preliminary FY19 sales guidance from $38-$40 million to $35-$37 million. The company cited delays in onboarding of the new plasma industry programs planned for Q1 and Q2.
- Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MMDM) dipped 18.5% to close at $5.95.
- Medallia, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLA) fell 16.7% to close at $28.48.
- Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) shares fell 15.7% to close at $9.50.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) fell 15.2% to close at $120.48.
- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) dipped 13.8% to close at $22.37.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) dropped 13.5% to close at $27.23.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) tumbled 13.1% to close at $8.10.
- PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) shares dropped 13% to close at $28.25.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares fell 11.9% to close at $3.07 after surging 47.67% on Friday.
- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) shares declined 11.9% to close at $369.69.
- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) dropped 11.7% to close at $82.18.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) declined 11.7% to close at $67.10.
- Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) fell 11.5% to close at $15.92.
- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL) dropped 11.5% to close at $22.5.
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) dipped 11% to close at $14.63.
- Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) fell 10.9% to close at $22.51.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares declined 10.9% to close at $5.34.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) dropped 10.5% to close at $72.57.
- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) shares fell 10.4% to close at $2.93.
- Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) shares fell 10.4% to close at $6.04.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) tumbled 10.4% to close at $17.84.
- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) fell 10.1% to close at $12.67.
- Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares dipped 10% to close at $108.74.
- Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) fell 9.9% to close at $23.47.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) dipped 9.9% to close at $39.48.
- Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) shares dropped 9% to close at $24.92
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) shares fell 8.6% to close at $5.73.
- Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) fell 7.2% to close at $32.29.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) fell 6.9% to close at $3.79 after dropping 5.13% on Friday.
