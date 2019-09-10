Market Overview

Amazon Air Transport Provider, ATSG, Names New President
FreightWaves  
September 10, 2019 9:11am   Comments
Air Transport Services Group, a major provider of midsize leased cargo aircraft and transportation services for customers such as DHL and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), named current Chief Operating Officer Richard F. Corrado president, effective Sept. 16.

Joseph C. Hete will relinquish his role as president but remain as chief executive and a board director, the company said Sept. 9. He will focus on strategic planning and developing the management team, while Corrado will focus on day-to-day oversight of operations and goal setting.

The board also elected Edward J. Koharik III to succeed Corrado as COO. He was most recently vice president of FlightSafety International in New York City. Earlier, he was a director at the U.S. Transportation Command, working with more than 400 commercial providers of transportation services to supplement the federal government's own transport resources. As COO, Koharik will take over the day-to-day operations management for the majority of the ATSG companies.

ASTG is a carrier for U.S. Transportation Command.

The move is part of ATSG's succession plan. Hete has led the company since it went public in 2003. 

Corrado is credited with growing the company's popular business model that allows customers to lease aircraft and contract for transportation services separately and for positioning the company for the growth in e-commerce. Subsidiaries ABX Air and Air Transport, for example, run a time-definite express network for Amazon Prime Air.
Corrado spent seven years as chief commercial officer and president of ATSG's Cargo Aircraft Management subsidiary before rising to COO in 2017.

