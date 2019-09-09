C.H. Robinson's Bob Biesterfeld, Uber Freight's Lior Ron To Highlight New Townhall Series At CSCMP EDGE 2019

Discussions around the "Uberization of freight" and changing last-mile demands have permeated the freight industries in recent years. But what do these terms really mean, and how are they altering the supply chain?

This is a major theme of the first-ever Townhall Series at the upcoming Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) EDGE 2019 conference. The conference, being held this year from September 15-18 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, offers leading-edge content and cutting-edge supply chain solutions. The Townhall Series has been designed to give attendees an opportunity to listen to, and ask questions of leading voices in the industry.

"For almost 60 years, CSCMP has brought thought leaders together to not only discuss advancing the discipline, but what we can do by working together across the supply chain. This series is intended to create an opportunity for our community to hear from those who are taking action to not only deliver customer expectations, but to do it using the tools, technology, and of course the people to make it happen every day," explained Rick Blasgen, CSCMP president and CEO.

The success of the Townhall Series rests on the topics and the speakers. In this case, Blasgen believes the organization has hit a home run. Bob Biesterfeld, CEO of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW), will speak on how technology is helping shippers build world-class logistics operations, and Lior Ron, the head of Uber Freight (NYSE: UBER), is speaking on the future of freight in a discussion aptly titled, "Uberizing Logistics & the Future of Freight."

Consumer expectations for two-day and next-day delivery have resulted in ripple effects throughout the logistics industry, and not just in the final mile. Shippers have had to adjust to shorter delivery windows while carriers are repositioning equipment more often to meet these demands, and C.H. Robinson's continued investment in technology – the company has invested more than $1 billion in the past 10 years in technology, with plans for another $1 billion investment in the next five years – is playing a large part in the supply chain transformation.

"We're honored to join this year's CSCMP EDGE conference, and I am looking forward to my CEO Townhall Series session where I'll be sharing some unique insights into what the future of shipping looks like – and how C.H. Robinson is investing in technology and innovation to drive the industry forward," Biesterfeld said.

Biesterfeld and Ron will engage with the audience in a back-and-forth, question-and-answer session following the initial presentations.

"Let's face it," Blasgen said, "we can't do everything digitally. There's no replacement for being in the same room, talking with peers and hearing from individuals willing to talk directly with us. That's how businesses improve and how we make long-ranging positive impacts on our supply chains."

The disruption Uber Freight has created is obvious, as evidenced by the term "Uberization of freight," which is now used to describe many of the upstarts in the FreightTech space. Ron is expected to discuss how Uber Freight has built its marketplace, optimized a virtual freight network, and created flexibility and transparency. It is a rare look inside the original Uber of freight.

"The freight market is undergoing a historical transformation, and we're humbled to play a part," Ron said. "CSCMP has been a tremendous resource for the supply chain community throughout, and we're excited to connect with peers and share insights to help drive innovation for everyone at the EDGE conference this year."

