10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock moved upwards by 4.1% to $8.84 during Monday's pre-market session.
- Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares rose 2.2% to $4.71. The market cap seems to be at $506.8 million. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on July 01, the current rating is at Sell.
- Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) stock moved upwards by 1.4% to $6.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $226.2 million.
- Lightbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTBR) shares rose 0.7% to $0.72.
- General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) stock rose 0.6% to $8.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.1 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 05, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $10.00.
- ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) stock moved upwards by 0.4% to $19.53. The market cap stands at $38.3 billion.
- Avaya Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE: AVYA) stock surged 0.1% to $13.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
Losers
- LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LKSD) stock fell 8.8% to $1.29 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $234.2 million. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on July 24, the current rating is at Underperform.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) shares fell 8.6% to $11.00. The market cap stands at $147.1 million.
- L.B. Foster, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTR) stock fell 3.1% to $19.10. The market cap seems to be at $243.9 million.
