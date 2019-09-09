Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2019 8:53am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock moved upwards by 4.1% to $8.84 during Monday's pre-market session.
  • Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares rose 2.2% to $4.71. The market cap seems to be at $506.8 million. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on July 01, the current rating is at Sell.
  • Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) stock moved upwards by 1.4% to $6.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $226.2 million.
  • Lightbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTBR) shares rose 0.7% to $0.72.
  • General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) stock rose 0.6% to $8.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.1 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 05, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $10.00.
  • ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) stock moved upwards by 0.4% to $19.53. The market cap stands at $38.3 billion.
  • Avaya Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE: AVYA) stock surged 0.1% to $13.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

 

Losers

  • LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LKSD) stock fell 8.8% to $1.29 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $234.2 million. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on July 24, the current rating is at Underperform.
  • PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) shares fell 8.6% to $11.00. The market cap stands at $147.1 million.
  • L.B. Foster, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTR) stock fell 3.1% to $19.10. The market cap seems to be at $243.9 million.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABB + AVYA)

7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Maple Leaf Motoring: Drone Delivery Canada Reveals 1,500-Aircraft Operations Center