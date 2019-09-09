27 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) stock surged 68.5% to $40.09 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on September 03, is at Hold, with a price target of $28.00.
- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) stock surged 36.2% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
- Kitov Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOV) shares rose 22.1% to $1.05.
- Cesca Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KOOL) stock surged 15.7% to $4.06.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) stock increased by 9.6% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.1 million.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHIO) shares increased by 9.0% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares moved upwards by 7.4% to $1.60. The market cap seems to be at $30.3 million.
- Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE: MNK) shares moved upwards by 6.7% to $2.00. The most recent rating by Stifel, on September 09, is at Hold, with a price target of $8.00.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) stock increased by 6.3% to $0.67. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on September 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.
- Zosano Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSAN) stock increased by 5.6% to $2.25. The market cap stands at $52.1 million.
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NYSE: BHVN) stock increased by 5.2% to $43.65. The market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 22, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $51.00.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) stock rose 4.7% to $5.10. The market cap stands at $255.5 million.
- InMode, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMD) stock increased by 4.0% to $25.10.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares surged 3.3% to $0.35. The market cap stands at $8.6 million.
- OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) stock increased by 3.2% to $5.10. The market cap seems to be at $901.2 million.
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares rose 2.6% to $6.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.
- Microbot Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares increased by 2.5% to $7.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.5 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on July 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.
- Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares moved upwards by 2.5% to $12.23. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $18.00.
- Acasti Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) stock surged 2.3% to $2.20. The market cap stands at $25.6 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on August 29, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.75.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares increased by 2.2% to $32.76. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 17, the current rating is at Neutral.
Losers
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares plummeted 10.1% to $1.24 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $14.6 million.
- Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFGN) stock fell 4.8% to $0.66. The market cap seems to be at $96.7 million. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on September 06, is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.78.
- Blueprint Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPMC) shares plummeted 4.3% to $74.60. The market cap seems to be at $487.4 million. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 29, is at Neutral, with a price target of $85.00.
- Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) stock decreased by 3.7% to $200.00. The market cap stands at $108.8 billion. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on September 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $230.00.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares fell 2.6% to $85.00. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on September 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $105.00.
- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) shares decreased by 2.4% to $3.25. The market cap seems to be at $134.2 million. The most recent rating by Baird, on July 26, is at Outperform, with a price target of $15.00.
- SELLAS Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares plummeted 2.3% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million.
