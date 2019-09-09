Market Overview

Acadia Healthcare CEO Buys 20,000 Shares
September 09, 2019
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ: ACHC) CEO Debra Osteen disclosed Monday that last week she purchased 20,000 shares at the average price of $26.53 per share.

The total cost of this purchase was $530,600.

Acadia Healthcare operates mental healthcare facilities in the U.S. It addresses behavioral abnormalities in psychiatric facilities, substance abuse facilities, and residential treatment centers.

Acadia Healthcare shares closed last week at $27.06. The stock has a 52-week high of $45.35 and a 52-week low of $24.27.

Posted-In: News Insider Trades

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

