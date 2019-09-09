Acadia Healthcare CEO Buys 20,000 Shares

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ: ACHC) CEO Debra Osteen disclosed Monday that last week she purchased 20,000 shares at the average price of $26.53 per share.

The total cost of this purchase was $530,600.

Related Link: Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Coty, LyondellBasell, PVH

Acadia Healthcare operates mental healthcare facilities in the U.S. It addresses behavioral abnormalities in psychiatric facilities, substance abuse facilities, and residential treatment centers.

Acadia Healthcare shares closed last week at $27.06. The stock has a 52-week high of $45.35 and a 52-week low of $24.27.