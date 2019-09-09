64 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares surged 47.7% to close at $3.4850 on Friday after the company announced it has submitted a biologics license application to the FDA for collagenase clostridium histolyticum for the treatment of cellulite in the buttocks.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) rose 44.4% to close at $7.06.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) gained 25.7% to close at $6.16.
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares rose 21.7% to close at $56.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) rose 20.6% to close at $12.69.
- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) shares climbed 18.1% to close at $14.09 on Friday.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) rose 17.5% to close at $3.76 after Janney Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.
- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) surged 17.1% to close at $5.95.
- Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB) gained 16.6% to close at $15.08.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) climbed 16.4% to close at $5.40.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) shares rose 15.2% to close at $13.16 after a company insider bought 25,000 shares at an average price of $9.82 per shares. When an insider buys shares, the market may perceive it as a sign of confidence in the company's outlook.
- Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) gained 14.7% to close at $109.41 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) shares climbed 14.4% to close at $3.33 after the company announced its breakthrough process for predicting which neoantigens will be presented by MHC class II molecules in the tumor microenvironment was published in the scientific journal, Immunity.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) gained 14.1% to close at $4.86.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) climbed 13.3% to close at $2.89.
- Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) gained 12.4% to close at $16.72.
- Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX) shares jumped 12.1% to close at $8.63. Pfenex said it has earned an $11 million development milestone under its development and license agreement with Jazz Pharmaceuticals regarding PF745, a recombinant crisantaspase with half-life extension technology – a chemotherapy drug used to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) climbed 11.6% to close at $5.49.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) rose 11.3% to close at $30.71 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong third-quarter guidance.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) gained 11.1% to close at $5.22.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) rose 11% to close at $7.24 after Clifford Sosin, a company insider, bought 85,000 shares at an average price of $6.55 per shares. When an insider buys shares, the market may perceive it as a sign of confidence in the company's outlook.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) gained 10.9% to close at $3.77.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) rose 10.5% to close at $2.95.
- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) climbed 10.1% to close at $9.50.
- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) gained 10% to close at $2.74.
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) climbed 10% to close at $3.07.
- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) gained 9.4% to close at $8.23.
- comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) rose 8.9% to close at $2.21.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) rose 7.8% to close at $203.14 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) rose 7.2% to close at $1.78 after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $5 per share.
- Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) shares gained 6.9% to close at $13.79 after the company reported data from its Phase 2 CALDOSE-1 study evaluating IMU-838 in moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis patients. Data showed activity in the low dose and tolerability in the high dose.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) climbed 6.9% to close at $2.94.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) shares gained 6.7% to close at $0.8000 after the company confirmed that it has received an additional non-binding expression of interest to acquire all of the shares of the company's common stock for $0.85-$0.90 per share.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) shares rose 6.4% to close at $5.52.
- Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) shares rose 5.4% to close at $5.31.
- Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE: UBX) climbed 5.3% to close at $6.73.
- Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSCO) shares surged 3.7% to close at $6.49. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Nesco Holdings with a Buy rating and a $8 price target.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares gained 3.6% to close at $0.58 on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $1 per share.
Losers
- Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares tumbled 37.5% to close at $15.77 on Friday. Domo reported upbeat results for its second quarter, but issued Q3 and FY20 guidance below analyst estimates.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) declined 23% to close at $5.43 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) dipped 19.5% to close at $5.05.
- Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MMDM) shares dipped 18.9% to close at $7.30 on Friday.
- NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) shares declined 17.5% to close at $34.34.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) dropped 14.9% to close at $10.05.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) fell 13% to close at $5.20 after climbing 52.94% on Thursday.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) dipped 13% to close at $6.54 after the company announced a 1.319 million share common stock offering at $7.5825 per share.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) fell 12.5% to close at $75.98 despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) fell 11.9% to close at $6.50.
- PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) fell 11.3% to close at $32.47 despite reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE: WD) fell 11.3% to close at $50.88 after Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $65 to $64 per share.
- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) shares declined 10.6% to close at $74.15.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) fell 10.5% to close at $2.74.
- REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) shares declined 9.8% to close at $8.28.
- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) fell 9.7% to close at $24.14.
- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) dropped 9% to close at $42.75 after the company priced its common stock offering of 4.5 million shares at $45 per share.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares dipped 8.9% to close at $7.00.
- Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) fell 8.8% to close at $27.38 on continued momentum after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. The company's CEO and CTO sold a total of 4,000 shares at an average price of $28.41 per share.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) dipped 8.7% to close at $2.10.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares fell 8.4% to close at $3.39.
- Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) tumbled 8.1% to close at $83.08 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ: SPEX) fell 8% to close at $2.18.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NYSE: GROW) fell 7.7% to close at $1.93 after the company reported Q4 EPS and sales results down from last year.
- Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) dipped 6.7% to close at $36.72 after the company issued Q2 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. Credit Suisse also maintained an Underperform rating and lowered the price target from $40 to $37.
- MRC Global Inc (NYSE: MRC) shares fell 5.2% to close at $12.08 after the company issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
