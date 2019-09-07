What To Expect From Apple's Product Event On Tuesday

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will host its annual product launch on Tuesday and consumers are likely to be greeted with incremental improvements in new devices.

The Tone

Apple's annual tradition of hosting a product launch event will likely be consistent with prior years, according to CNBC. Management introduces new products and explains new features and Tuesday's event will likely include incremental improvements from past generations. However, they will "almost certainly" describe the new improvements as "game-changing" features.

"If this is just a better camera and apps and faster processor with no form factor change, what is Apple going to do?" Ian Campbell, CEO of IT research firm Nucleus Research told CNBC. "I think it's a tough moment for Apple and it's going to be very carefully scripted."

Apple already launched its new credit card called Apple Card and the company's ambitions in streaming TV are well known. Management may feel the need to pitch why customers should purchases these new devices.

See Also: Apple Has $210B In Cash, So Why Did It Just Borrow $7B?

The Rumors

Apple is likely to introduce three versions of its new iPhone, which may or may not be named the iPhone 11. According to AppleInsider, one of the new iPhones will receive a "Pro" tag to its name.

Other rumors include expectations for an OLED model to have three cameras, one of which will be a wide-angle lens. Apple may also introduce the ability for its iPhone to recharge other devices wirelessly.

It's not clear if management will focus exclusive on a new iPhone or if it plans in detailing other new products in an October event, according to AppleInsider.

The Other Rumors

9to5Mac said it expects Apple to showcase new watches, including a version with ceramic and titanium cases. It's not clear if the new models will fall under an upgraded Apple Watch Series 5, which may be put on hold until new features like sleep tracking are implemented.

The company is also believed to be working on a 16-inch display high-end MacBook Pro, which will be "pricey" and potentially launched in the fall. The iPad lineup is "generally in great shape" and there's no chatter if a new camera in the iPad Pro model will be launched this year or next year.

Apple could also detail pricing for its Apple Arcade and Apple TV+ subscriptions, according to 9to5Mac.

Apple's stock closed Friday's session at $213.26 per share.