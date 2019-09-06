46 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares jumped 26.8% to $0.71 after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $1 per share.
- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) shares rose 26% to $15.03.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares jumped 22.6% to $2.895 after the company announced it has submitted a biologics license application to the FDA for collagenase clostridium histolyticum for the treatment of cellulite in the buttocks.
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares gained 18.2% to $54.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) rose 16.5% to $5.71.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) shares climbed 16% to $13.25 after a company insider bought 25,000 shares at an average price of $9.82 per shares. When an insider buys shares, the market may perceive it as a sign of confidence in the company's outlook.
- Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) gained 15.8% to $110.50 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) shares climbed 15.1% to $3.3499 after the company announced its breakthrough process for predicting which neoantigens will be presented by MHC class II molecules in the tumor microenvironment was published in the scientific journal, Immunity.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) rose 14.4% to $12.03.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) gained 13.9% to $11.97.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) shares rose 12% to $0.8398 after the company confirmed that it has received an additional non-binding expression of interest to acquire all of the shares of the company's common stock for $0.85-$0.90 per share.
- Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) shares rose 11.9% to $14.43 after the company reported data from its Phase 2 CALDOSE-1 study evaluating IMU-838 in moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis patients. Data showed activity in the low dose and tolerability in the high dose.
- comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) gained 11% to $2.2525.
- GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) climbed 10.2% to $3.66.
- Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) shares rose 9.9% to $5.54.
- Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE: UBX) climbed 9.9% to $7.02.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) shares rose 9.9% to $5.70.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) gained 9.8% to $3.02.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) surged 9.7% to $7.16 after Clifford Sosin, a company insider, bought 85,000 shares at an average price of $6.55 per shares. When an insider buys shares, the market may perceive it as a sign of confidence in the company's outlook.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) gained 9.4% to $3.50 after Janney Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.
- Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSCO) shares surged 9.4% to $6.84. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Nesco Holdings with a Buy rating and a $8 price target.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) rose 9.3% to $38.63 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised FY20 EPS guidance.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) gained 9% to $5.12.
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) rose 9% to $1.81 after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $5 per share.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) rose 8% to $29.80 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong third-quarter guidance.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) rose 6.8% to $201.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KDMN) gained 5.2% to $2.61 after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $8 per share.
- Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) rose 4.8% to $6.08 after the company issued a press release indicating its buiness relationship with GM is 'strong, ongoing' and noted its contract with GM is effective through model year 2025.
Losers
- Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MMDM) shares tumbled 35.8% to $5.78.
- Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares dipped 33.3% to $16.81. Domo reported upbeat results for its second quarter, but issued Q3 and FY20 guidance below analyst estimates.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) fell 18.3% to $5.76 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) declined 13.4% to $6.39.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) fell 9.9% to $78.30 despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) dipped 9.4% to $6.81 after the company announced a 1.319 million share common stock offering at $7.5825 per share.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) fell 8.7% to $5.46 after climbing 52.94% on Thursday.
- Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) dipped 8.1% to $27.58 on continued momentum after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. The company's CEO and CTO sold a total of 4,000 shares at an average price of $28.41 per share.
- Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ: SPEX) dropped 8% to $2.1819.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares fell 7.7% to $3.4149.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) dropped 7.6% to $5.80.
- MRC Global Inc (NYSE: MRC) shares fell 7.5% to $11.78 after the company issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NYSE: GROW) fell 6.9% to $1.9469 after the company reported Q4 EPS and sales results down from last year.
- Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) tumbled 6.8% to $84.29 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) dropped 6.8% to $43.76 after the company priced its common stock offering of 4.5 million shares at $45 per share.
- PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) fell 6% to $34.40 despite reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) dipped 4.2% to $37.74 after the company issued Q2 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. Credit Suisse also maintained an Underperform rating and lowered the price target from $40 to $37.
- Liberty Property Trust (NYSE: LPT) shares fell 3.7% to $50.18 after the company announced a public offering of 8 million shares at $50.50 per share.
