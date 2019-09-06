Market Overview

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For September 06, 2019

Hal Lindon , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 06, 2019 11:45am   Comments
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

 

  1. Telenav (NASDAQ: TNAV) shares were up 4.9% to $6.10 after the company issued a press release indicating the business relationship between General Motors (GM) as “strong” and “ongoing.”
  2. lululemon athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) shares were up 7.3% to $13.70. The company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company issued sales guidance above the analyst me.
  3. Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) shares were up 3.8% to $14.87. Bank of America reiterated a Neutral rating on the stock and lowered the price target.
  4. Edesa Biotech (NYSE: EDSA) shares up were down 8% to $5.50.
  5. Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) shares were down 0.7% to $39.35 Several firms maintained their ratings on the stock and lowered the price targets.
  6. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares were down 2.81% to $90.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. RBC Capital assumed the communications company at Sector Perform and raised the price target from $86 to $99.
  7. Slack Technologies (NASDAQ: WORK) shares were down 6.9% to $27. The company issued Q3 EPS guidance below analyst’s estimate.
  8. Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR) shares were up 7.1% to $8.80.
  9. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares were down 0.9% to $290.63.
  10. DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares were up 18.5% to $54.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. RBC Capital initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $75 price target.

Posted-In: News Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

