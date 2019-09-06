MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is teaming with restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings to jointly offer sports betting where it's legal to do so through Roar Digital's BetMGM digital gaming platform.

What Happened

Roar Digital, the joint venture between MGM Resorts and U.K.-based online gambling operator GVC Holdings PLC, will bring its gaming platform to select Buffalo Wild Wing locations. The partnership can only be accessed inside a participating restaurant.

A free-to-play game will also be available, giving players the chance to win prizes.

Why It's Important

Speaking on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Friday morning, Roar Digital CEO Adam Greenblatt said we are in a "world of second [screens]," meaning smartphones and other handheld devices.

The objective of the partnership with Buffalo Wild Wings is to improve the sports watching experience on the "primary" large screens featured in restaurant, he said.

"We are enhancing that in-venue experience by increasing the emotional amplitude with the thing you love already."

What's Next

Buffalo Wild Wings is "firmly established as a 'go to' venue" for sports viewing," and giving sports lovers access to MGM's digital gaming products will "create unique customer experiences and redefine how fans enjoy sports," MGM Chairman and CEO Jim Murren said in a statement.

MGM shares were trading higher by 1.86% at $28.50 at the time of publication Friday.

Related Links:

Las Vegas Casinos Facing Sports Betting Competition In The Garden State

Morgan Stanley Downgrades MGM Resorts Ahead Of Q2 Print

Courtesy photo.