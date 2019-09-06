Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sports Gaming Now Available At Select B-Dubs Restaurants: What You Need To Know

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 06, 2019 11:08am   Comments
Share:
Sports Gaming Now Available At Select B-Dubs Restaurants: What You Need To Know

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is teaming with restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings to jointly offer sports betting where it's legal to do so through Roar Digital's BetMGM digital gaming platform.

What Happened

Roar Digital, the joint venture between MGM Resorts and U.K.-based online gambling operator GVC Holdings PLC, will bring its gaming platform to select Buffalo Wild Wing locations. The partnership can only be accessed inside a participating restaurant.

A free-to-play game will also be available, giving players the chance to win prizes.

Why It's Important

Speaking on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Friday morning, Roar Digital CEO Adam Greenblatt said we are in a "world of second [screens]," meaning smartphones and other handheld devices.

The objective of the partnership with Buffalo Wild Wings is to improve the sports watching experience on the "primary" large screens featured in restaurant, he said. 

"We are enhancing that in-venue experience by increasing the emotional amplitude with the thing you love already." 

What's Next

Buffalo Wild Wings is "firmly established as a 'go to' venue" for sports viewing," and giving sports lovers access to MGM's digital gaming products will "create unique customer experiences and redefine how fans enjoy sports," MGM Chairman and CEO Jim Murren said in a statement. 

MGM shares were trading higher by 1.86% at $28.50 at the time of publication Friday. 

Related Links: 

Las Vegas Casinos Facing Sports Betting Competition In The Garden State

Morgan Stanley Downgrades MGM Resorts Ahead Of Q2 Print

Courtesy photo. 

Posted-In: Adam Greenblatt Buffalo Wild Wings CNBCNews Contracts Restaurants Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MGM)

Las Vegas Casinos Facing Sports Betting Competition In The Garden State
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 2, 2019
62 Biggest Movers From Friday
Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday
45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
32 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Investors Circle Hobart Airport