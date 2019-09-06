6 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Spherix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPEX) stock moved upwards by 0.8% to $2.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $17.4 million.
- Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE: CAT) stock increased by 0.6% to $123.80. The market cap stands at $79.7 billion. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on August 15, is at Underweight, with a price target of $100.00.
- General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) stock surged 0.6% to $8.86. The market cap seems to be at $91.1 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 05, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $10.00.
- Boeing, Inc. (NYSE: BA) stock moved upwards by 0.6% to $362.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.2 billion. The most recent rating by Wolfe Research, on July 25, is at Peer Perform, with a price target of $393.00.
Losers
- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) stock decreased by 5.4% to $2.00 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $38.2 million. The most recent rating by Ascendiant, on July 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $5.00.
- Castor Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares fell 1.3% to $3.02. The market cap seems to be at $6.9 million.
