Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 06, 2019 8:59am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Spherix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPEX) stock moved upwards by 0.8% to $2.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $17.4 million.
  • Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE: CAT) stock increased by 0.6% to $123.80. The market cap stands at $79.7 billion. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on August 15, is at Underweight, with a price target of $100.00.
  • General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) stock surged 0.6% to $8.86. The market cap seems to be at $91.1 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 05, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $10.00.
  • Boeing, Inc. (NYSE: BA) stock moved upwards by 0.6% to $362.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.2 billion. The most recent rating by Wolfe Research, on July 25, is at Peer Perform, with a price target of $393.00.

 

Losers

  • BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) stock decreased by 5.4% to $2.00 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $38.2 million. The most recent rating by Ascendiant, on July 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $5.00.
  • Castor Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares fell 1.3% to $3.02. The market cap seems to be at $6.9 million.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA + BHTG)

Investors Optimistic On News Of US-China Trade Talks Set For October
Stocks Have Positive Tone As Overseas Tension Eases, With Positive United News Helping
Boeing Stock Falls After WSJ Reports Further 737 MAX Delays
6 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Follow Through: Trade Optimism Keeps Wall Street's Spirits High
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Another Shipping Giant Brings Its IMO 2020 Fuel Risk In-House