16 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) stock increased by 19.7% to $0.67 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $69.4 million. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on September 06, is at Overweight, with a price target of $1.00.
- Durect, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRRX) stock surged 15.1% to $1.91. The market cap stands at $124.7 million. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on September 06, is at Overweight, with a price target of $5.00.
- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) shares increased by 12.4% to $3.27. The market cap stands at $134.2 million. The most recent rating by Baird, on July 26, is at Outperform, with a price target of $15.00.
- Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KDMN) shares moved upwards by 9.1% to $2.70. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.8 million. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on September 06, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.
- Myovant Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: MYOV) shares moved upwards by 8.8% to $8.75. The market cap seems to be at $782.9 million. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) shares rose 6.5% to $0.65.
- CannTrust Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTST) stock moved upwards by 4.5% to $1.84. The market cap seems to be at $555.7 million.
- Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE: MNK) stock rose 4.4% to $1.66. According to the most recent rating by BMO Capital, on September 05, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBVT) stock rose 2.7% to $10.21. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on June 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.
- Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) stock rose 1.8% to $26.00. The market cap stands at $4.0 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on August 28, is at Overweight, with a price target of $42.00.
Losers
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares plummeted 10.2% to $0.09 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 24, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFGN) shares fell 5.7% to $0.66. The market cap seems to be at $96.7 million. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on September 06, is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.78.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) stock declined 3.9% to $5.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 million.
- Turning Point, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) stock decreased by 2.7% to $45.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- uniQure, Inc. (NASDAQ: QURE) shares plummeted 2.4% to $46.50. The market cap stands at $290.3 million. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim, on July 30, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) stock decreased by 1.5% to $98.79. The market cap stands at $24.1 billion. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on September 06, is at Outperform, with a price target of $146.00.
