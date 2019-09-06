86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Edesa Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: EDSA) shares jumped 52.9% to close at $5.98 on Thursday after the company disclosed that it has received approval to initiate clinical study in patients with hemorrhoids.
- Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MMDM) shares gained 38.5% to close at $9.00.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) jumped 35.2% to close at $10.61 after the company reported narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) rose 27.1% to close at $10.52 following Q3 results.
- Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) shares climbed 26.9% to close at $13.97 on Thursday as the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) shares gained 26.5% to close at $23.84 after the company reported upbeat Q2 earnings.
- American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) shares jumped 24% to close at $7.54.
- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) shares surged 21.7% to close at $11.93.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) jumped 19.9% to close at $14.30.
- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM) rose 18.6% to close at $15.32.
- Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (NYSE: VIST) gained 18.4% to close at $4.96.
- Tenneco Inc (NYSE: TEN) climbed 17.7% to close at $10.32.
- Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MWK) gained 16.4% to close at $9.43.
- Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT) gained 15.8% to close at $24.38.
- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH) shares surged 15.6% to close at $3.40.
- Valaris PLC (NYSE: VAL) shares rose 15.4% to close at $5.76.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) shares gained 14.9% to close at $11.58.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) climbed 14.9% to close at $2.55.
- Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) rose 14.8% to close at $8.28 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company also reported the purchase of Arcadia Data.
- SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) shares jumped 14.7% to close at $14.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Grupo Supervielle SA –ADR (NYSE: SUPV) shares gained 14.7% to close at $3.12.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) shares rose 14.5% to close at $3.88.
- American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) gained 14.3% to close at $7.21.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) rose 14.2% to close at $2.50.
- Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) shares climbed 14.2% to close at $7.15.
- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) shares rose 14.1% to close at $2.91.
- Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) shares jumped 13.6% to close at $14.80.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) rose 13.2% to close at $16.28, rebounding following a sell off Wednesday amid better-than-expected Q2 results but weak Q3 guidance.
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) surged 13.2% to close at $5.33.
- Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) jumped 13% to close at $2.52.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) gained 12.9% to close at $4.90.
- GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) rose 12.7% to close at $5.05.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) gained 12.3% to close at $2.38.
- Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) gained 11.8% to close at $15.30.
- 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) shares rose 11.7% to close at $13.35.
- Timkensteel Corp (NYSE: TMST) gained 11.4% to close at $5.96.
- Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE: BITA) shares climbed 11.4% to close at $13.04 following quarterly earnings.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) shares rose 11.1% to close at $15.75.
- Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT) gained 10.9% to close at $52.66 after the company announced FDA acceptance and Priority Review of its New Drug Application for Voxelotor in the treatment of sickle cell disease.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) shares rose 10.8% to close at $4.70.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) climbed 10.8% to close at $9.45.
- Central Puerto S.A. ADR (NYSE: CEPU) shares gained 9.9% to close at $2.88.
- Hebron Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: HEBT) shares surged 9.7% to close at $4.30.
- YPF SA (NYSE: YPF) gained 9.2% to close at $9.25.
- Tata Motors Limited ADR (NYSE: TTM) rose 8.7% to close at $8.38.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) shares rose 8.1% to close at $6.91.
- Puyi Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: PUYI) shares rose 7.1% to close at $6.65.
- Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) rose 6.8% to close at $74.17.
- Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) rose 6.7% to close at $18.37 after the company launched a $5 billion share buyback program.
- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) gained 6.5% to close at $80.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) shares rose 5.8% to close at $212.05 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and announced plans to acquire Zingbox for $75 million.
- Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) rose 4.9% to close at $5.19 after declining 7.30% on Wednesday.
- STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) rose 4.8% to close at $18.95.
Losers
- Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) shares dipped 44.7% to close at $5.80 on Thursday ollowing speculation a press release from GM unveiling new in-vehicle technology features could mean Telenav is losing business from the automaker. Craig-Hallum downgraded the stock to Hold.
- Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) shares tumbled 38.6% to close at $1.59 on a report that the company hired the restructuring firm Latham & Watkins in the wake of multiple looming lawsuits. BMO Capital also downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Rev Group Inc (NYSE: REVG) fell 24.3% to close at $9.18 on Thursday after the company reported Q3 results and lowered FY19 guidance.
- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) dropped 23.1% to close at $33.68 following Q4 results. Meredith expects Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.88-$0.93 and FY20 adjusted EPS of $5.75-$6.20.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares fell 22% to close at $1.17 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
- Livongo Health Inc (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares fell 17.3% to close at $25.55 despite beating Q2 EPS and sales. The company's Q2 earnings report marked its first earnings report as a public company and new IPOs can be volatile on earnings reports.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) dropped 16.7% to close at $44.60.
- Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC) dropped 16.2% to close at $0.75 after the company priced 28 million shares for gross proceeds of $20.3 million.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) fell 15.6% to close at $11.81.
- Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) shares dipped 14.9% to close at $47.66 after the company reported a $200 million common stock offering.
- Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) fell 13.7% to close at $46.46. Verint reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views. The company also issued weak FY20 earnings forecast.
- Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) dropped 12.5% to close at $2.44.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) shares declined 11% to close at $16.56.
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE: FSM) shares dropped 10.6% to close at $3.79.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) dipped 10.2% to close at $0.5500 after reporting a $5.1 million registered direct offering.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) shares declined 9.7% to close at $7.38.
- AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) fell 9.6% to close at $23.81.
- Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE: SA) shares dropped 9.5% to close at $14.75.
- Qutoutiao Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: QTT) shares declined 9.3% to close at $4.10 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) shares fell 9.2% to close at $10.28.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) dropped 9.2% to close at $25.29.
- First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE: AG) declined 9.2% to close at $10.28.
- Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) shares fell 8.9% to close at $43.66 after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) dipped 8.7% to close at $21.24 following news of a proposed $200 million convertible senior notes offering.
- Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) shares fell 8.6% to close at $5.10.
- MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE: MAG) dipped 8.5% to close at $12.34.
- Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) shares dropped 7.1% to close at $5.22.
- GMS Inc (NYSE: GMS) fell 5.8% to close at $26.97 after the company reported a common stock offering of approximately 6.83 million shares at $27.2 per share.
- At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) shares fell 5.6% to close at $6.52 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares fell 5.6% to close at $7.20.
- Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) fell 5.2% to close at $150.44 despite better-than-expected Q2 results, strong Q3 sales guidance but FY20 adjusted EPS guidance which was at the lower half of analysts' estimates.
- Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) shares fell 3.8% to close at $39.62 after reporting Q3 results.
- Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) shares fell 3.4% to close at $30.01. Slack Technologies reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter, but issued weak third-quarter earnings guidance.
