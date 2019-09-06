Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Data on nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Census Bureau quarterly services survey report for the second quarter is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak in Zurich, Switzerland at 12:30 p.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.