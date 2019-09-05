FreightWaves Insiders – Greener Trucks And Getting Millennials In The Cab

This week we step inside the world of Mike Roeth, executive director of the North American Council for Freight Efficiency, On this episode we're talking about his quest for 10MPG+ as a standard for trucks, the electric vehicle evolution, attracting millennials to trucking, and "THE" Ohio State University.

