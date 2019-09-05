Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FreightWaves Insiders – Greener Trucks And Getting Millennials In The Cab
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
September 05, 2019 4:31pm   Comments
Share:
FreightWaves Insiders – Greener Trucks And Getting Millennials In The Cab

This week we step inside the world of Mike Roeth, executive director of the North American Council for Freight Efficiency, On this episode we're talking about his quest for 10MPG+ as a standard for trucks, the electric vehicle evolution, attracting millennials to trucking, and "THE" Ohio State University.

Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and everywhere podcasts are heard around the world!

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: electric trucks Freight Freightwaves truckingNews Markets Tech General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

FreightFriend Introduces New Carrier Search Feature

Merging Real Estate And Technology: Groundfloor To Participate In Benzinga Fintech Awards