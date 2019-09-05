All The Companies And Brands That Show Up In Lil Nas X's 'Panini'
Lil Nas X, the record-breaking chart-topper know for his worldwide hit "Old Town Road" released his second big music video on Thursday: "Panini"
The video is a future-punk dreamscape directed by Mike Diva (of "Japanese Donald Trump Commerical" fame) and contains references to several brands and companies. Here's a list:
Right off the bat we have Fiat Chrysler (NYSE: FCAU) and Beats by Dre (NASDAQ: AAPL), as well as a mention of the app that brought Lil Nas X to the fore, Tik Tok.
Next you can see the financial app Acorns advetised as Panini (the main character) walks through the market.
Finally, Panini orders and Uber (NYSE: UBER) after being harassed by a holographic Lil Nas X.
Did we miss any? What other references did you notice? Email feedback@benzinga.com
