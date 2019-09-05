Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Thursday's morning session saw 140 companies set new 52-week highs.
Areas of Interest:
- AT&T (NYSE: T) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was WU Superior Products (OTC: WBWB).
- Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) traded down 25.0% to reach its 52-week high but quickly fell, making it the smallest gainer.
Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10am on Thursday:
- AT&T (NYSE: T) shares set a new yearly high of $35.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.48% on the session.
- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) stock made a new 52-week high of $390.34 Thursday. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.
- Mastercard (NYSE: MA) stock hit a yearly high price of $290.23. The stock was up 2.23% for the day.
- Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $424.75 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.09%.
- Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $56.40 with a daily change of up 0.49%.
- Safran (OTC: SAFRY) shares set a new yearly high of $38.58 this morning. The stock was up 9.49% on the session.
- Safran (OTC: SAFRF) shares were up 6.65% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $153.95 for a change of up 6.65%.
- Zurich Insurance Group (OTC: ZURVY) shares hit a yearly high of $36.82. The stock traded up 1.22% on the session.
- CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) shares reached a new 52-week high of $224.03 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.62%.
- Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) shares set a new 52-week high of $537.28 on Thursday, moving up 0.04%.
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) shares were up 1.62% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.40 for a change of up 1.62%.
- Walmart (NYSE: WMT) shares were up 1.04% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $117.49.
- Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) shares were up 4.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $61.77.
- Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) shares were up 0.47% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $95.00 for a change of up 0.47%.
- IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) shares were up 1.58% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $66.95.
- London Stock Exchange Gr (OTC: LNSTY) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.31 on Thursday, moving up 1.02%.
- KONE (OTC: KNYJY) shares set a new yearly high of $29.79 this morning. The stock was up 0.07% on the session.
- Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) stock made a new 52-week high of $172.01 Thursday. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.
- Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) stock made a new 52-week high of $143.40 Thursday. The stock was up 2.24% for the day.
- Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) shares broke to $79.85 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.39%.
- D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.80 Thursday. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.
- Olympus (OTC: OCPNY) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.75. The stock was up 3.9% for the day.
- Hartford Financial Servs (NYSE: HIG) shares broke to $60.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.87%.
- JBS (OTC: JBSAY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $14.93 with a daily change of up 3.63%.
- Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $29.29. Shares traded up 0.86%.
- Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $52.98 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.82%.
- MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) stock hit a yearly high price of $411.47. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.
- Brown-Forman (NYSE: BF-B) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $61.15 with a daily change of up 1.2%.
- Brown-Forman (NYSE: BF-A) shares hit a new 52-week high of $59.73. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.
- Sekisui House (OTC: SKHSY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $18.16 with a daily change of up 3.87%.
- Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTC: JRONY) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.13 Thursday. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.
- KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $153.68 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.45%.
- Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $318.70 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.41%.
- Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) shares hit a yearly high of $37.05. The stock traded up 1.01% on the session.
- West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE: WST) shares broke to $149.07 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.41%.
- Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) shares were up 5.6% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $218.79 for a change of up 5.6%.
- The Western Union (NYSE: WU) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.37 on Thursday, moving up 1.26%.
- Hershey (NYSE: HSY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $161.85. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.
- PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) shares set a new yearly high of $34.65 this morning. The stock was up 0.23% on the session.
- Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $88.66 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.13%.
- Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE: OAK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.81 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.49%.
- BCE (NYSE: BCE) shares hit $47.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%.
- Ascendas REIT (OTC: ACDSF) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.30 Thursday. The stock was up 3.14% for the day.
- Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $41.00. Shares traded up 1.22%.
- Cable One (NYSE: CABO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $1,317.40. Shares traded up 1.1%.
- Hexcel (NYSE: HXL) shares hit a yearly high of $86.09. The stock traded up 1.64% on the session.
- Chubb (NYSE: CB) stock hit a yearly high price of $161.04. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.
- First American Financial (NYSE: FAF) shares were up 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $59.74.
- Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) shares were up 1.91% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.69.
- Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: JEC) shares hit a yearly high of $91.49. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session.
- Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDK) shares set a new 52-week high of $108.91 on Thursday, moving up 1.01%.
- Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) shares broke to $107.58 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.87%.
- Comml Intl Bank (Egypt) (OTC: CIBEY) shares hit a yearly high of $4.84. The stock traded up 1.25% on the session.
- Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ: DNKN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $84.61 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%.
- US Foods Holding (NYSE: USFD) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.11 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.0%.
- NewMarket (NYSE: NEU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $485.99. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session.
- ASML Holding (OTC: ASMLF) shares were up 4.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $236.04.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares were up 4.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $234.13.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.45 Thursday. The stock was down 1.12% for the day.
- Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE: CHH) shares hit $93.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%.
- PS Business Parks (NYSE: PSB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $185.26. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session.
- Sysco (NYSE: SYY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $75.78 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.32%.
- Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) shares hit a yearly high of $37.35. The stock traded down 0.24% on the session.
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) shares were up 1.62% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $129.12.
- RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE: RNR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $192.30 with a daily change of up 0.65%.
- Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) shares hit $156.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.16%.
- Beach Energy (OTC: BEPTF) shares were up 5.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.84.
- Beach Energy (OTC: BCHEY) shares broke to $1.64 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.17%.
- Total Access Comm (OTC: TACYY) shares hit a yearly high of $10.24. The stock traded up 5.68% on the session.
- Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) shares hit $146.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.58%.
- ASM Pacific Technology (OTC: ASMVY) shares broke to $37.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.17%.
- Equifax (NYSE: EFX) stock hit a yearly high price of $147.54. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.
- Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE: NAD) shares were down 0.06% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.66.
- Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE: THG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $134.51 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.15%.
- Cia Paranaense De Energia (OTC: ELPVY) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.79 Thursday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
- Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ: SAFM) stock made a new 52-week high of $157.46 Thursday. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.
- Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ: CCMP) shares hit a yearly high of $129.96. The stock traded up 2.96% on the session.
- Algonquin Power (NYSE: AQN) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.42. The stock was down 0.22% for the day.
- Hilltop Holdings (NYSE: HTH) shares hit a yearly high of $23.82. The stock traded up 1.76% on the session.
- Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.57 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.13%.
- XL Axiata (OTC: PTXKY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $4.96. Shares traded up 0.81%.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.49%.
- FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV) shares were up 0.6% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $111.08.
- Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares were up 3.81% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $78.48.
- Alleghany (NYSE: Y) shares were up 1.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $769.91.
- Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) shares hit a yearly high of $63.43. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session.
- Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE: FBC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $36.85. Shares traded up 1.91%.
- Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) stock set a new 52-week high of $96.63 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.42%.
- CACI International (NYSE: CACI) stock set a new 52-week high of $224.93 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.47%.
- Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ: CY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.11 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.19%.
- Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $55.00 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.96%.
- Ship Finance Intl (NYSE: SFL) shares set a new yearly high of $14.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.88% on the session.
- SPX (NYSE: SPXC) shares were up 2.4% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.31 for a change of up 2.4%.
- QIWI (NASDAQ: QIWI) shares set a new yearly high of $24.90 this morning. The stock was up 1.88% on the session.
- Denny's (NASDAQ: DENN) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.83 on Thursday, moving down 0.13%.
- Northview Apartment REIT (OTC: NPRUF) shares hit a yearly high of $22.63. The stock traded up 1.46% on the session.
- First National Financial (OTC: FNLIF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.64 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.17%.
- Heartland Express (NASDAQ: HTLD) shares hit a yearly high of $21.58. The stock traded up 3.82% on the session.
- Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) shares broke to $44.58 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%.
- Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN) stock hit a yearly high price of $56.60. The stock was up 2.36% for the day.
- Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ: CASH) shares were up 1.75% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.65.
- Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA) shares were up 1.62% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.33.
- Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) shares broke to $101.56 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.15%.
- Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.12. The stock traded up 1.27% on the session.
- John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ: JBSS) shares were up 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $95.14.
- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ: IMOS) shares were down 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.73.
- Fly Leasing (NYSE: FLY) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.25 on Thursday, moving up 2.57%.
- Kimball International (NASDAQ: KBAL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $17.95 with a daily change of up 1.02%.
- SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $270.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.19%.
- NextCure (NASDAQ: NXTC) shares set a new yearly high of $40.49 this morning. The stock was up 3.35% on the session.
- Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) shares were up 4.4% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $90.71 for a change of up 4.4%.
- PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) shares set a new yearly high of $31.39 this morning. The stock was up 4.6% on the session.
- Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $200.48 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.41%.
- VEREIT (NYSE: VER) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.94 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.88%.
- Collectors Universe (NASDAQ: CLCT) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.11 Thursday. The stock was up 3.03% for the day.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) shares broke to $2.81 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.3%.
- MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.28. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.
- GoldMining (OTC: GLDLF) shares set a new yearly high of $1.08 this morning. The stock was down 4.72% on the session.
- First United (NASDAQ: FUNC) shares broke to $21.90 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.85%.
- Green Hygienics Holdings (OTC: GRYN) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.82. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.
- Clenergen (OTC: CRGE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $0.01 with a daily change of up 43.66%.
- Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ: WSTG) shares were up 0.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.49 for a change of up 0.07%.
- Next10 (OTC: NXTN) shares were up 199.4% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.00.
- US Global Investors (NASDAQ: GROW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.27 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.58%.
- Hebron Tech Co (NASDAQ: HEBT) shares hit $4.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.89%.
- Lipocine (NASDAQ: LPCN) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.36 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.75%.
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ: JCS) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.90. The stock was down 0.83% for the day.
- Minco Silver (OTC: MISVF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.73 on Thursday, moving down 2.78%.
- Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) shares hit $6.49 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.35%.
- Tamino Minerals (OTC: TINO) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.0035. The stock was up 74.07% for the day.
- VDO-PH International (OTC: VDPH) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.05. The stock was up 34.41% for the day.
- Gatling Exploration (OTC: GATGF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.49. The stock traded up 15.53% on the session.
- Spanish Mountain Gold (OTC: SPAZF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.11. The stock traded up 11.0% on the session.
- Bauxite Resources (OTC: BXRDF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.04 Thursday. The stock was up 23.29% for the day.
- Carnegie Development (OTC: ESCU) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.90. The stock was up 25.0% for the day.
- Global Green Solutions (OTC: GGRN) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.01 Thursday. The stock was up 81.58% for the day.
- Libero Copper (OTC: LBCMF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.15 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 52.31%.
- Empire Global Gaming (OTC: EPGG) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.14 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 25.0%.
- Global Clean Energy (OTC: GCEI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $0.15. Shares traded up 3.85%.
- WU Superior Products (OTC: WBWB) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.19 on Thursday, moving up 3.48%.
