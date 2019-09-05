55 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares climbed 36.8% to $4.16 after the company announced Q3 results.
- Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) rose 28% to $14.10 as the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) shares jumped 24% to $23.35 after the company reported upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Edesa Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: EDSA) gained 21.8% to $5.02 after the company disclosed that it has received approval to initiate clinical study in patients with hemorrhoids.
- Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) rose 14.4% to $8.23 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company also reported the purchase of Arcadia Data.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) gained 14% to $8.93 after the company reported narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter.
- Grupo Supervielle SA –ADR (NYSE: SUPV) shares rose 14% to $3.10.
- Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT) climbed 13.4% to $23.87.
- Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT) gained 13.1% to $53.71 after the company announced FDA acceptance and Priority Review of its New Drug Application for Voxelotor in the treatment of sickle cell disease.
- Central Puerto S.A. ADR (NYSE: CEPU) shares rose 13% to $2.97.
- Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) shares jumped 12% to $7.01.
- Puyi Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: PUYI) shares gained 11.4% to $6.92.
- Valaris PLC (NYSE: VAL) shares rose 11.3% to $5.55.
- Tenneco Inc (NYSE: TEN) gained 10.6% to $9.70.
- Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE: GTX) surged 10.5% to $11.04.
- American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) climbed 10.3% to $6.96.
- Timkensteel Corp (NYSE: TMST) climbed 10.1% to $5.89.
- YPF SA (NYSE: YPF) gained 9.7% to $9.27.
- Hebron Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: HEBT) shares surged 9.7% to $4.30.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) shares climbed 9.5% to $6.99.
- Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE: BITA) shares gained 9% to $12.76 following quarterly earnings.
- Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (NYSE: VIST) rose 8.8% to $4.58.
- Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) rose 7.9% to $18.56 after the company launched a $5 billion share buyback program.
- Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE: RLGY) shares surged 7.3% to $4.80.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) shares rose 6.4% to $213.27 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and announced plans to acquire Zingbox for $75 million.
- Tata Motors Limited ADR (NYSE: TTM) rose 8.8% to $8.38.
- Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) rose 6.2% to $73.74.
- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) gained 6.1% to $80.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) climbed 5.7% to $0.97 after the company reported the completion of strategic review. The company announced plans to refocus resources on immuno-inflammatory development pipeline.
- STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) rose 5.1% to $19.00.
- Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) rose 5% to $5.19 after declining 7.30% on Wednesday.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) shares dipped 38.1% to $1.61 on a report that the company hired the restructuring firm Latham & Watkins in the wake of multiple looming lawsuits. BMO Capital also downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Rev Group Inc (NYSE: REVG) dipped 30.5% to $8.45 after the company reported Q3 results and lowered FY19 guidance.
- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) dropped 26.7% to $32.11 following Q4 results. Meredith expects Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.88-$0.93 and FY20 adjusted EPS of $5.75-$6.20.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares fell 25% to $1.61 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
- Livongo Health Inc (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares fell 18.4% to $25.20 despite beating Q2 EPS and sales. The company's Q2 earnings report marked its first earnings report as a public company and new IPOs can be volatile on earnings reports.
- Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC) dropped 15.9% to $0.75 after the company priced 28 million shares for gross proceeds of $20.3 million.
- Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP) fell 14.8% to $2.08.
- Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) shares fell 13% to $26.98. Slack Technologies reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter, but issued weak third-quarter earnings guidance.
- Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) shares dipped 12.9% to $48.75 after the company reported a $200 million common stock offering.
- Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) fell 12.4% to $2.44.
- Qutoutiao Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: QTT) fell 11.4% to $4.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) fell 10.7% to $48.08. Verint reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views. The company also issued weak FY20 earnings forecast.
- Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) shares fell 9.5% to $43.35 after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE: FSM) shares declined 9.2% to $3.86.
- First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) shares declined 8.8% to $10.32.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) dipped 8.7% to $0.56 after reporting a $5.1 million registered direct offering.
- At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) shares fell 8.3% to $6.34 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares dipped 8.1% to $7.01.
- Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) dropped 7.7% to $146.51 despite better-than-expected Q2 results, strong Q3 sales guidance but FY20 adjusted EPS guidance which was at the lower half of analysts' estimates.
- Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) shares fell 7.4% to $38.15 after reporting Q3 results.
- Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) fell 7.4% to $5.20.
- Jumia Technologies AG – ADR (NYSE: JMIA) dropped 7.2% to $10.51.
- GMS Inc (NYSE: GMS) fell 6.1% to $26.89 after the company reported a common stock offering of approximately 6.83 million shares at $27.2 per share.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) fell 6.1% to $6.67.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.