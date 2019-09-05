3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Central Puerto, Inc. (NYSE: CEPU) stock moved upwards by 9.1% to $2.87 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.5 billion. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on August 15, the current rating is at Neutral.
Losers
- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) shares plummeted 1.8% to $220.00 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $99.2 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on August 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $233.00.
- Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D) stock decreased by 1.5% to $78.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.9 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on August 07, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $81.00.
