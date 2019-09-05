14 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Nano Dimension, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNDM) stock rose 26.6% to $0.38 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $20.2 million.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) shares rose 15.6% to $8.32. The market cap stands at $2.2 billion. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on September 05, is at Market Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.
- Ciena, Inc. (NYSE: CIEN) stock rose 8.1% to $44.51. The market cap seems to be at $6.3 billion. The most recent rating by Rosenblatt, on August 29, is at Buy, with a price target of $47.00.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) shares rose 5.7% to $211.95. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on September 05, is at Overweight, with a price target of $250.00.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock moved upwards by 4.1% to $29.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $418.1 million. The most recent rating by Northland, on August 26, is at Outperform, with a price target of $40.00.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) shares rose 3.4% to $18.70. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.20.
- ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) shares increased by 2.8% to $233.51. The market cap stands at $4.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by ABN Amro, on July 29, the current rating is at Hold.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) stock moved upwards by 2.6% to $54.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 billion. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on September 05, is at Overweight, with a price target of $65.00.
- Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) shares increased by 2.3% to $34.60. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 billion. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on August 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.40.
- NVIDIA, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock moved upwards by 2.2% to $172.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.1 billion. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on August 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $210.00.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock increased by 2.0% to $47.75. The market cap seems to be at $46.2 billion. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on September 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $50.00.
Losers
- Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) stock fell 12.7% to $27.07 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $15.8 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on September 05, is at Overweight, with a price target of $44.00.
- Qutoutiao, Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) shares fell 8.0% to $4.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) stock plummeted 2.2% to $56.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on August 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $65.00.
