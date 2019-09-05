7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) shares moved upwards by 2.2% to $19.37 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 billion.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) stock surged 1.8% to $12.55. The market cap seems to be at $147.1 million.
- General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) shares increased by 1.5% to $8.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.1 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 05, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $10.00.
- Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE: CAT) stock increased by 1.1% to $120.50. The market cap stands at $79.7 billion. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on August 15, is at Underweight, with a price target of $100.00.
- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $107.50. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on September 05, is at Overweight, with a price target of $120.00.
- 3M, Inc. (NYSE: MMM) stock rose 1.0% to $161.66. The market cap seems to be at $42.4 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on August 06, is at Underweight, with a price target of $140.00.
Losers
- TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) stock declined 8.1% to $7.01 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $518,243.
