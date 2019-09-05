Market Overview

Exponential ETFs Hires Tyrone Ross To Lead Detroit Investment Initiative
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 05, 2019 8:45am   Comments
Exponential ETFs, an exchange traded fund issuer and sub-adviser, announced Thursday it has hired Tyrone Ross Jr. as director of financial education to lead its Detroit Invests in You — “DIY” — initiative promoting financial education in Detroit.

The DIY program combines financial education, training, events and coaching with the goal of increasing awareness within the Detroit community of the benefits of saving, investing, debt avoidance, home ownership and entrepreneurship, according to Exponential ETFs.

Prior to becoming a financial consultant, early stage startup advisor and entrepreneur, Ross was a 2004 Olympic Trials qualifier in track and field in the 400-meter dash. Ross was recently named by WealthManagement.com as a top 10 advisor set to change the industry in 2019.

“Detroit’s median household income is less than half of the national average, and lower income means fewer opportunities to borrow money, secure home mortgages, fund businesses and reverse the cycle of poverty,” Exponential ETFs CEO Phil Bak said in a statement.

"The opportunity to partner with someone as passionate and talented as Tyrone Ross gives us an ability to make a real impact on our city."

Related Links:

3 Motor City CEOs Share Lessons From Their Biggest Hits And Misses

'We're All In': JPMorgan Chase Increases Detroit Investment To $200M

Posted-In: Detroit Exponential ETFs Phil Bak Tyrone Ross Jr.News Management ETFs Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

