Freight Futures Daily Curve: 9/4

Freight Futures data to watch today: Futures Daily Settles

With Dorian's outer bands now lashing Florida as a Category 2 hurricane and its potential for landfall along the US Southeast coast still uncertain, Trucking Freight Futures settled mostly unchanged across the board. The September national contract (FUT.VNU201909) settled fractionally lower to $1.479 per mile. The September East regional contract (FUT.VEU201909), which along with its lanes, has had most of the trading interest over the past week, closed slightly down to $1.715. The September West regional contract (FUT.VWU201909) was up a bit to $1.491 while the September South contract (FUT.VSU201909) closed lower to $1.230.

With all of the uncertainty around Dorian, the September CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA201909) finished the day unchanged at $2.272 while the September ATL to PHI contract (FUT.VAP201909) fell 0.03% to $1.928. The only individual lane to post a gain today was SEA to LAX in the West, which was up slightly across the entire forward curve. The September contract (FUT.VSL201909) finished the day up 0.02% to $0.936. The forward curves for the six other lanes were unchanged or slightly down on the day.

