46 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares jumped 81% to $11.80 after the company announced it will acquire Curetis.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) rose 40.2% to $0.8212 after the company announced an option and license agreement for exclusive worldwide rights to its SCS Microinjector with REGENXBIO.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares gained 30.6% to $11.80 after the company reported H1'19 sales of $29.8 million, compared to $19.8 million year over year. The company also reported a loss of $600,000, compared to a loss of $6.6 million in the same period last year.
- Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDNT) rose 17.5% to $2.89.
- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) shares surged 17.1% to $7.19.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) gained 14.3% to $6.32.
- Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) rose 13.2% to $152.19 after the company reported upbeat sales for its second quarter and issued strong third-quarter sales guidance.
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) shares rose 12.2% to $16.65 after a 13D filing showed a new 7.5% stake from Starboard Value.
- XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) shares gained 11.8% to $11.44.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) gained 11.6% to $6.25 as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) shares rose 11.6% to $3.96.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) gained 11.4% to $2.9757 after announcing development of low-carbon no particulate renewable diesel.
- Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE: TGS) shares rose 10.7% to $8.19.
- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) gained 10.2% to $24.67.
- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI) surged 9.7% to $3.06.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) shares rose 9.6% to $6.87.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) surged 8.5% to $11.95.
- Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) rose 8.3% to $118.27. A company director recently exercised options to acquire 3,500 shares of the company's stock.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) gained 8.1% to $2.4873 after the company announced it entered into an immuno-oncology research collaboration with AbbVie.
- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) rose 8.1% to $23.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) gained 7.7% to $80.01 after the company's CEO Emanuel Chirico bought 133,155 shares at an average price of $74.99 per share. When an insider buys shares, the market may perceive it as a sign of confidence in the company's outlook.
- StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) gained 7% to $32.20 after Guggenheim initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $38 price target.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 6.7% to $2.39 after the company announced it has received a nine well contract award, valued at $101 million.
- DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) gained 6.7% to $9.98 as Hong Kong tensions ease on the withdrawal of the extradition bill that has caused mass rioting. The protests are seen as a potential disruption to the global economy and U.S.-China trade talks.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) rose 6.1% to $2.3420.
Losers
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) shares tumbled 19.3% to $6.58 after the company disclosed that it has submitted letter to Nasdaq requesting added extension to regain compliance.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) tumbled 19.3% to $4.84 after the company reported Q2 sales lower from last year.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares fell 16% to $4.89 after rising 71.2% on Tuesday.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) dropped 15.4% to $8.97 following downbeat Q2 earnings.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) shares tumbled 14.4% to $13.93 after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. However, the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) fell 10.9% to $45.69 after the company reported data from Phase 1/2 study of DTX401 gene therapy in glycogen storage disease type Ia.
- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) dropped 10% to $45.90 after the company reported a common stock offering of 4.5 million shares.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) shares declined 9.9% to $1.865.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) fell 9.2% to $3.6601.
- LAIX Inc. (NASDAQ: LAIX) shares dropped 8.9% to $5.50.
- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) shares declined 8.8% to $32.81 after announcing proposed convertible senior notes offering.
- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) dipped 8.7% to $53.06 after the company issued FY20 adjusted EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) fell 8.6% to $18.66 after the company announced plans to offer $250 million convertible senior notes due 2024.
- Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB) dropped 7.2% to $1.9850 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) tumbled 7.2% to $27.94. Compass Diversified reported that it has received the deferred consideration from sale of Manitoba Harvest to Tilray.
- Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) fell 6.4% to $29.20 after reporting a 7.5 million share common stock offering.
- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) fell 6.2% to $87.52 after the company lowered its earnings forecast for 2019.
- Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE: SUP) shares fell 6% to $2.4450 after suspending its quarterly common dividend. The company plans to reallocate capital towards business investment and net debt reduction.
- JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) fell 4.2% to $16.44 after the company lowered its unit revenue forecast.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) fell 4.2% to $31.60 after the company reported a $1 billion convertible senior notes offering.
- Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) fell 3.2% to $162.60 after the company reported pricing of convertible senior notes due 2026.
