A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For September 4, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 04, 2019 12:07pm   Comments
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CDTX) shares were down 9.7% to $2.12. Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform.
  2. Ardelyx (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares were down 16.7% to $4.85.
  3. Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares were up 10.5% to $148.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued guidance above analyst estimates.
  6. Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ABEO) shares were down 7.6% to $2.72. Shares rose more than 70% Tuesday after the company reported it was exploring strategic options.
  7. The Medicines Co (NASDAQ: MDCO) shares were down 1.2% to $45.77, most likely due to a sell-off after shares spiked more than 22% on Tuesday on news of positive trial results.
  8. Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares were down 5.2% to $28.51.
  9. Eltek (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares were down 20.6% to $4.76 after the company reported Q2 sales of $8.2 million down from $8.7 million year-over-year.
  10. The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) shares were up 7.5% to $6.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 adjusted EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
  11. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares were up 5.6% to $165.59. The company announced the launch of the Roku Smart Soundbar. DA Davidson maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised the price target from $135 to $185.
  12. American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) shares were down 14% to $13.99 after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. The company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Posted-In: News Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

