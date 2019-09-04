Roku Leverages Recent Momentum With New Line Of Audio Devices
Streaming video component maker Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced Wednesday the introduction of new premium audio products: the Roku Smart Soundbar and Roku Wireless Subwoofer.
What Happened
Roku, which known to consumers for technology that facilitates streaming content, will start selling audio products designed to add a "premium sound" experience, the company said in a press release.
The Roku Smart Soundbar is powered by the Roku OS to bring "room-filling sound," while the Roku Wireless Subwoofer offers an "even deeper, richer bass."
Each individual product costs $179.99 and is available for pre-order on Roku.com, the company said.
Why It's Important
Roku is constantly innovating, Mark Ely, Roku's vice president of players and whole home product management, said in a statement.
"The Roku Smart Soundbar is a great value and makes it easier than ever to add incredible sound and powerful streaming to any TV," he said. "In addition, if you want heart-pounding bass, you can easily add that too."
What's Next
The audio products will start shipping to clients in October and could be seen as a cheaper alternative to Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO)'s high-end smart-connected audio devices.
Roku shares were up 6.36% at $166.77 at the time of publication.
Photo courtesy of Roku.
