Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) shares are trading lower after the company issued 2019 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

The company sees preliminary 2019 adjusted EPS of $5.30-$5.70 versus a $5.95 estimate.

Tyson Foods CEO Noel White said inventories in China have come down substantially.

Tyson Foods shares were trading down 3.67% at $89.87 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $94.07 and a 52-week low of $49.77.

