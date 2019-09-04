Market Overview

AMD CFO Sells $4M In Stock
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 04, 2019 9:15am   Comments
A form 4 filing from Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) CFO Devinder Kumar showed an open-market sale of 128,200 shares or sale of about $4 million in securities.

Shares of several semiconductor companies have come under selling pressure as trade concerns continue to escalate following a new 15% tariff, which was added to $112 billion worth of Chinese goods on Sunday.

AMD shares were trading higher by 1.55% at $31.38 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $35.55 and a 52-week low of $16.03.

Posted-In: Devinder KumarNews Insider Trades Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

