A form 4 filing from Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) CFO Devinder Kumar showed an open-market sale of 128,200 shares or sale of about $4 million in securities.

Shares of several semiconductor companies have come under selling pressure as trade concerns continue to escalate following a new 15% tariff, which was added to $112 billion worth of Chinese goods on Sunday.

AMD shares were trading higher by 1.55% at $31.38 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $35.55 and a 52-week low of $16.03.

