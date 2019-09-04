66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares rose 71.2% to close at $5.82 on Tuesday after the company's pivotal phase 3 AMPLIFY study of tenapanor in combination with phosphate binders in patients with chronic kidney disease met primary and all key secondary endpoints.
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) shares jumped 39.9% to close at $2.35 on Tuesday after the company announced it has formed a partnership with Mundipharma to develop and commercialize Rezafungin. Cidara will receive an upfront payment of $30 million and an equity investment of $9 million.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) shares jumped 25.9% to close at $6.03 on Tuesday.
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) gained 18.3% to close at $23.85 as the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) climbed 17.3% to close at $30.10 following vague, questionable chatter indicating a 'major tobacco player' is planning to make a bid for the company.
- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) shares rose 15.5% to close at $3.05.
- MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMS) rose 15.2% to close at $12.04 after the company announced it has agreed to be acquired by Kerridge Commercial Systems for $12.12 per share in cash.
- Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KDMN) gained 15% to close at $2.46.
- Reven Housing REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVEN) rose 14.7% to close at $5.05.
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) gained 14.5% to close at $50.14 after the company was awarded a 10-year HHS contract to deliver ACAM2000 smallpox vaccine to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile.
- Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) gained 14.7% to close at $2.73.
- Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) rose 13.5% to close at $24.85 after the company issued 2H guidance.
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) climbed 12.9% to close at $2.62.
- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) shares rose 12.5% to close at $22.39.
- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) gained 11.6% to close at $3.55.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) shares rose 10.8% to close at $2.36.
- Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL) gained 10.6% to close at $21.23. Boehringer Ingelheim and Zealand Pharma announced plans to initiate Phase 2 development of the GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist BI 456906.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) gained 10.6% to close at $4.58.
- The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) rose 10.4% to close at $46.31 after the company presented results from its ORION-11 trial at ESC Congress 2019. In the trial, inclisiran met all primary and secondary efficacy endpoints.
- Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDNT) gained 9.3% to close at $2.46.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) rose 9.3% to close at $11.01.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) shares jumped 9.3% to close at $14.24.
- Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) shares surged 8.9% to close at $167.95.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) rose 8.8% to close at $5.53.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) gained 7.6% to close at $8.22 on Tuesday.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares gained 7.5% to close at $4.43.
Losers
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) shares tumbled 24.5% to close at $4.77 on Tuesday.
- Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) shares fell 21.9% to close at $26.94 on Tuesday after the company reported Q4 results.
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) shares dipped 20.7% to close at $10.06.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) dropped 19% to close at $3.29.
- Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) shares declined 18.1% to close at $9.50 on Tuesday.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) fell 16.2% to close at $2.80.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) fell 15.8% to close at $1.81.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) tumbled 15.3% to close at $8.29.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) fell 14.6% to close at $7.38.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) shares dropped 14.6% to close at $6.78.
- Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) shares declined 13.5% to close at $2.62.
- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) fell 13% to close at $1.80.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) dropped 12.9% to close at $13.36.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) shares dipped 12.9% to close at $4.04.
- ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) fell 11.8% to close at $36.92. Shockwave received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for the Coronary IVL System.
- Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) dropped 11.7% to close at $9.57.
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) shares fell 11.2% to close at $3.00.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) declined 11.1% to close at $3.38.
- The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE: GV) shares dropped 10.8% to close at $2.14.
- Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) shares dropped 10.5% to close at $4.53.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) shares tumbled 10.5% to close at $3.65.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) shares fell 10.1% to close at $2.13.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) dropped 10% to close at $3.16.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) shares fell 9.9% to close at $10.05.
- ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) dropped 9.8% to close at $5.78.
- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) declined 9.6% to close at $6.21.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) fell 9.5% to close at $11.08.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) dipped 9.4% to close at $6.52.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) dropped 9.2% to close at $9.67 after Piper Jaffray downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $32.5 to $17.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) dropped 8.7% to close at $17.27.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) shares fell 8% to close at $2.87 after entering into a loan agreement with Shanghai Mantu Technology Co. Ltd.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) shares fell 7.7% to close at $5.06.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) fell 7.5% to close at $10.80 on Tuesday. Aridis announced ahead of the market open that its first-in patient Phase 2 study that evaluated its AR-105 did not meet theprimary endpoint of demonstrating superiority in clinical cure rates on Day 21 compared to placebo. The drug is a fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody for ventilator-associated pneumonia, or VAP, caused by gram-negative Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Additionally, the company said it noted a statistically significant imbalance in all-cause mortality, as well as serious adverse event, or SAE, rates between the treatment groups that favored placebo. Aridis said it will no longer allocate further resources for the clinical development of AR-105.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) fell 6.2% to close at $19.39 after Eutelsat withdrew from the C-Band Alliance with Intelsat and SES.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) fell 6.2% to close at $3.66.
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) fell 5.6% to close at $2.51 after rising 5.56% on Friday.
- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) fell 4.9% to close at $2.71. BioLineRx disclosed that it has successfully completed dose-escalation part of Phase 1/2a clinical study for AGI-134 immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) fell 4.7% to close at $2.24 on Tuesday after dropping 6.75% on Friday.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) dropped 4.6% to close at $9.35 after some of the 15% tariffs on $112 billion worth of Chinese goods went into effect on Sunday.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) dropped 4.6% to close at $7.84 in sympathy with the overall Indian market. The Sensex suffered its biggest fall this year potentially over concerns of economic growth slowing.
