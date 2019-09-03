Hurricane Dorian Inching Closer To U.S.

Major Hurricane Dorian is finally inching away from Grand Bahama Island after stalling and causing catastrophic flooding and wind damage there on Labor Day. Looking at the latest update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), housed inside FreightWaves SONAR Critical Events, Dorian was centered 105 miles east of Force Pierce, Florida. Although Dorian is weakening, It remains a powerful high-end Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph. This is as of 11:00 a.m. EDT today, September 3, 2019.

Dorian still looking dangerous

SONAR Critical Events: Major Hurricane Dorian on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Dorian is beginning to move northwestward at about 2 mph, and meteorologists at the NHC expect a slightly faster motion toward the northwest or north-northwest later today and tonight. A turn toward the north is forecast by Wednesday evening, followed by a turn to the north-northeast Thursday morning.

Dorian's eye should gradually move north of Grand Bahama Island through this evening. The hurricane could then move dangerously close to the east coast of Florida tonight through Wednesday evening, very close to the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Wednesday night and Thursday, then near or over the North Carolina coast late Thursday into Friday. Several U.S. ports have closed in anticipation of Dorian's arrival, airports have been shutting down and truckers have been moving relief and recovery supplies into position so they're ready to help in damaged areas after the storm passes.

The odds of Dorian making a direct landfall in the U.S. are decreasing, except perhaps for North Carolina. But as long the eye stays close to shore or hugs the coastline, extensive damage would result from destructive winds, torrential rainfall and several feet of storm surge. Hurricane-force winds currently extend outward up to 45 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds of 39 to 73 mph extend outward up to 160 miles. The NHC has issued hurricane/tropical storm Watches and Warnings for Florida's east coast north of Miami through most of the South Carolina coast.

Other disruptive weather today

SONAR Critical Events: Severe thunderstorm risk area for Tuesday, September 3, 2019 as of 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Elsewhere, drivers need to watch out for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening in the Midwest and Great Lakes states. Storms may produce large hail, very gusty winds and a few tornadoes from Peoria and Indianapolis to Chicago, Detroit and Milwaukee. Localized flash flooding could lead to roadblocks, especially on secondary roads and interstate ramps.

Have a great day, and be careful out there!

