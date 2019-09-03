27 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMS) stock surged 14.1% to $11.92 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $77.4 million.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) stock rose 10.0% to $1.65.
- SunPower, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWR) stock increased by 3.4% to $12.95. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on June 19, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) stock moved upwards by 2.1% to $2.38. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on August 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.50.
- Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) stock moved upwards by 2.0% to $16.15. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on September 03, is at Outperform, with a price target of $20.00.
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock rose 1.4% to $2.20. The market cap seems to be at $24.3 million.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) stock surged 1.1% to $62.55. According to the most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on September 03, the current rating is at Buy.
- Uxin, Inc. (NASDAQ: UXIN) stock rose 1.1% to $2.76. The market cap stands at $622.3 million.
- Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) shares moved upwards by 1.0% to $37.14. The market cap seems to be at $8.2 billion. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on August 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.40.
Losers
- Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) stock fell 4.6% to $13.17 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on July 22, is at Hold, with a price target of $21.00.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares declined 2.3% to $29.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $418.1 million. The most recent rating by Northland, on August 26, is at Outperform, with a price target of $40.00.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock declined 1.7% to $30.91. The market cap seems to be at $30.3 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $33.00.
- Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) stock decreased by 1.6% to $4.87. The market cap stands at $18.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Charter Equity, on July 26, the current rating is at Buy.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) stock plummeted 1.6% to $17.42. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.20.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) shares declined 1.4% to $18.03. According to the most recent rating by China Renaissance, on August 20, the current rating is at Hold.
- Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) shares fell 1.4% to $242.30. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 09, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $210.00.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock plummeted 1.4% to $80.16. The market cap seems to be at $18.2 billion. The most recent rating by Summit Insights Group, on August 29, is at Hold, with a price target of $75.00.
- Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares declined 1.4% to $48.30. The most recent rating by Guggenheim, on August 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $60.00.
- NVIDIA, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock fell 1.3% to $165.40. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.1 billion. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on August 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $210.00.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock declined 1.1% to $44.75. The market cap seems to be at $46.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 30, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
- Shopify, Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) stock plummeted 1.1% to $381.30. The most recent rating by Rosenblatt, on August 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $481.00.
- Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ: YNDX) stock plummeted 1.1% to $36.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 billion.
- Bilibili, Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) shares plummeted 1.1% to $13.90. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. The most recent rating by Citi, on August 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) stock plummeted 1.0% to $42.20. The most recent rating by Nomura, on July 29, is at Neutral, with a price target of $38.00.
- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) stock fell 1.0% to $175.55. According to the most recent rating by Citi, on August 30, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock plummeted 1.0% to $206.45. The market cap seems to be at $784.8 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on August 08, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $192.00.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) stock plummeted 1.0% to $3.06. The market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on August 01, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.00.
