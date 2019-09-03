Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Dow Futures Tumble Over 200 Points

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2019 7:11am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Dow Futures Tumble Over 200 Points

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. The final manufacturing PMI for August is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. Data on construction spending for July and the ISM manufacturing composite index for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren is set to speak in Easton, Massachusetts at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 208 points to 26,198 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 22.3 points to 2,902.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 69.5 points to 7,621.25.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 1.5% to trade at $57.78 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 2% to trade at $54.02 a barrel.

 

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index dropping 0.2%, STOXX Europe 600 Index falling 0.3% and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.4%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.3%, while French CAC 40 Index slipped 0.4%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.02%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.39%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.21% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 2.06%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Bernstein upgraded PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) from Market Perform to Outperform.

PVH shares fell 0.2% to $75.62 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
  • The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) shares climbed over 19% in pre-market trading after the company presented results from its ORION-11 trial at ESC Congress 2019. In the trial, inclisiran met all primary and secondary efficacy endpoints.
  • MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMS) agreed to be acquired by Kerridge Commercial Systems for $12.12 per share in cash.
  • Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE: NINE) disclosed that it has sold its Production Solutions business for $17 million in cash.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets US Stock FuturesNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CONN + MAMS)

5 Stocks To Watch For September 3, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For September 3, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

65 Biggest Movers From Friday