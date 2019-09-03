Market Overview

65 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2019 5:14am   Comments
Gainers

  • Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares jumped 52.6% to close at $6.38 on Friday.
  • SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) gained 20.2% to close at $2.32 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.
  • Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) shares gained 17.9% to close at $55.87 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
  • Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) rose 17.5% to close at $4.44.
  • Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) climbed 16.6% to close at $5.06.
  • Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) rose 16% to close at $10.30.
  • Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) gained 15.3% to close at $2.49.
  • Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ANCN) gained 14.9% to close at $2.47.
  • OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares climbed 14.8% to close at $7.20 on Friday after gaining 8.37% on Thursday.
  • MSG Networks Inc (NYSE: MSGN) climbed 14.5% to close at $16.40 after the company increased its stock buyback authorization and announced details of planned modified Dutch auction tender offer.
  • The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE: GV) rose 13.7% to close at $2.40.
  • I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDSY) gained 13.2% to close at $5.41.
  • Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) shares surged 13.1% to close at $31.60.
  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) rose 12.2% to close at $6.46.
  • OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) climbed 11.8% to close at $7.66.
  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) gained 10.3% to close at $3.74.
  • Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) shares climbed 10.2% to close at $51.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares rose 9.5% to close at $17.24.
  • UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) gained 9.4% to close at $33.95.
  • Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: IMH) shares rose 9.2% to close at $6.40.
  • So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) climbed 8.7% to close at $12.00.
  • Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL) shares rose 8.5% to close at $27.92.
  • Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) shares rose 8.4% to close at $14.52.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) climbed 8.4% to close at $8.24.
  • One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) shares rose 8.4% to close at $2.33.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) rose 8.3% to close at $21.87 following Q2 results.
  • Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) shares surged 8% to close at $3.64.
  • Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) rose 8% to close at $4.05.
  • Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) gained.7.8% to close at $2.08 after the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to the company for Nomacopan.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) rose 7.2% to close at $4.48.
  • Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) rose 6.7% to close at $3.33.
  • GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) rose 6.3% to close at $29.46. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey maintained GMS with a Buy and raised the price target from $23 to $32.
  • LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: LX) rose 4.3% to close at $10.25 following upbeat Q2 results.
  • Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) rose 4% to close at $45.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales.
  • Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) shares gained 3.4% to close at $22.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings and issued Q3 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.

 

Losers

  • Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) shares dropped 30.2% to close at $21.90 on Friday after reporting Q2 results.
  • Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) shares tumbled 29.6% to close at $237.73 on Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also cut its FY19 EPS guidance.
  • American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) dipped 21.7% to close at $6.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) dropped 18.2% to close at $2.20.
  • Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) dipped 15.9% to close at $2.59.
  • Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTR) fell 14.9% to close at $1.95.
  • Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) shares dipped 14% to close at $8.88.
  • Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT) fell 14% to close at $15.77 despite reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company issued weak third-quarter earnings guidance.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) tumbled 13% to close at $2.48.
  • Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) dropped 13% to close at $2.49.
  • Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) dropped 12.7% to close at $3.38.
  • AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE: AAC) shares fell 12.5% to close at $0.60 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) dropped 12.3% to close at $89.16.
  • Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) dropped 11.4% to close at $4.84.
  • CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) shares fell 11.4% to close at $4.60.
  • Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) fell 11% to close at $4.03.
  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) dipped 10.2% to close at $100.76 after Amgen challenged patents for Soliris.
  • Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) dropped 10.2% to close at $4.06.
  • VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) fell 9.6% to close at $2.36.
  • Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) fell 9.4% to close at $2.40.
  • Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) shares declined 9% to close at $6.04.
  • Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) dipped 9% to close at $13.37.
  • Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) shares fell 8.9% to close at $10.84.
  • Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) fell 8.9% to close at $19.87.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares fell 8.7% to close at $15.34.
  • QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) dipped 8.7% to close at $3.56.
  • Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) dropped 8.7% to close at $1.90.
  • Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) fell 6.9% to close at $87.53.
  • Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) dropped 5.7% to close at $309.75 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) fell 5.5% to close at $5.48.

Posted-In: Movers From FridayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

