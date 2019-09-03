Dorian May Not Reach U.S. Coast, But Will Pack Punch

Hurricane Dorian will likely approach Florida's coast late on Tuesday, September 3, leaving behind devastation the Bahamas, including at least five deaths.

Dorian, downgraded to a Category 4 hurricane, will likely come "dangerously close" to Florida. After lingering through September 4, it is then projected to move northwest toward Georgia and South Carolina, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on September 2.

Officials in Georgia and South Carolina already began ordering lane reversals on interstates and major highways to accommodate evacuation traffic.

Holiday traffic + early evacuees + our crews are opening lanes for tomorrow's big #HurricaneDorian evacuation = backups on I-16 WB through Macon-Bibb County! Alternate routes are a must! Call #Georgia511 for help with alt routes! pic.twitter.com/oQyItnngFE — GDOT West Central (@GDOTWest) September 2, 2019

The NHC does not expect Dorian to make landfall. But it still will pose serious dangers with destructive winds, isolated tornadoes, heavy rainfall and flooding.

NHC data, which is available in the FreightWaves SONAR platform, placed the storm 105 miles east of Palm Beach, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph.

Hurricane Dorian's projected path as seen on SONAR's Critical Events at 5 p.m. on September 2.

Dorian was already making its presence known in Florida; the National Weather Service issued flood advisories in Broward and Dade counties.

As conditions worsened, Orlando International Airport announced that it will close at 2:00 a.m. on September 3, joining Palm Beach-Hollywood International airport.

Also closing will be Georgia's ports in Savannah and Brunswick.