Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Account Was Hacked

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2019 4:24pm   Comments
Share:
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Account Was Hacked

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey's account on the platform he leads was hacked Friday afternoon. 

Tweets were posted to Dorsey's account beginning just after 3:30 p.m. that included racial slurs. They have since been deleted. 

Twitter acknowledged the hack and said it was being investigated. 

Some of the rogue tweets can be seen below. 

annotation_2019-08-30_155627.png
annotation_2019-08-30_155616.png
annotation_2019-08-30_155827.pngannotation_2019-08-30_155658.png

Related Links:

Stock Wars: Facebook Vs. Twitter Vs. Snapchat

10 Financial Instagram Accounts To Follow

Posted-In: Cybersecurity Jack DorseyNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Stock Wars: Facebook Vs. Twitter Vs. Snapchat
10 Financial Instagram Accounts To Follow
Analysts Share Stocks To Buy On Fed Uncertainty
Twitter Launches 6-Second Video Bid Unit For Advertisers
SunTrust: Internet Stocks Outperforming S&P 500
The Complicated Business Of Advertising And Marketing In Cannabis
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Facebook Moves To Better Vet Ad Buyers Ahead Of 2020 Election