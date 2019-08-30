Lending Tree (NASDAQ: TREE) shares are trading over 2% higher Friday afternoon.

The price of mortgage rates hit an extreme low. The current rate in Michigan for a 15-year loan is 3.09%.

The 10-year treasury yield fell to 1.50% as global recession fears grow.

Lending Tree shares are trading at $311.76 at time of publication. The company has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of 434.94.

Benzinga's Take

Amid the mortgage rate being so low and the 10-year treasury yield falling to an all-time low, we think Lending Tree will continue to increase and potentially hit a new 52-week high after the company reports its third quarter earnings results.