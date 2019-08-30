Air France-KLM And Kuehne + Nagel Create Direct Connection

Air France-KLM Martinair Cargo and logistics giant Kuehne + Nagel have taken steps to fully integrate their electronic booking processes.

In a recently concluded exercise, the two companies enabled total host-to-host connection through an application programming interface (API), allowing for a system-based, integrated and interactive match between available capacity and demand.

The new interface, part of eTouch, Kuehne + Nagel's digital transformation process and initiative, has been designed to increase speed, accuracy and efficiency.

Kuehne + Nagel maintains that the system marks the first instance in which an air cargo carrier and a logistics provider have created a direct system-to-system connection that transforms the manual quotation and capacity booking process into a digital automated solution, fostering collaborative relationships and next-generation supply chain practice.

The logistics provider further maintains that shippers stand to benefit from a seamless process with both companies' full digital offering, including ad hoc quotations, capacity availability inquiries, dynamic pricing and real-time e-booking functionalities.

The two companies plan to start the rollout in Europe and South Asia Pacific and then further develop the solution.

The digital initiative follows Kuehne + Nagel's acquisition in late July of Halifax, Nova Scotia-based Worldwide Perishable Canada (WWP), one of the largest freight forwarders in the country and a major player for perishables cargo, especially the export of tuna.

Kuehne + Nagel estimates that the combined businesses are expected to account for more than 17,000 tons air export of perishables per year out of Canada.

